Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh’s dad wants to do a father-son action film

Actor Sunny Singh is best known for his film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, but not many know that he is the son of famous action director Jai Singh Nijjar, who has been the action director for films such as Singham (2011), Chennai Express (2013), and Shivaay (2016).

Now that his acting career has taken off, Sunny’s father wants him to take up an out-and-out action film, in which the father and son duo will work together. “My dad wants me to do action. Every time I go home, he asks me if I’m doing an action film or not, because then he wants us to do it together,” says Sunny, who stars in the romantic comedy, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film released on February 23.

“[My father] knows how the industry works and the meetings that I fix for my projects, so he’s always waiting for me to break the news that I’m taking up the action genre and he can’t wait for it to happen. I’m also waiting for a good action film to come my way.”

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is Sunny’s second outing with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 team and he’s happy that his work is reaching a lot of youngsters. “I’m very happy and glad,” he says, “that people, especially the youth, are excited to meet me. I have a lot of gratitude, because these are the people who encourage you to follow your passion.”

Although he has grown up in an atmosphere of films and shooting, the actor asserts that his journey has been devoid of any pampering. “My father and uncles would often tell me that I was going to become a hero because somebody or the other was related to the film line. When you start getting inspired by others, that’s the point when you decide that acting is meant for you,” says Sunny, adding that the family connections didn’t make it any easier for him to find work.

“My dad,” he says, “was clear that it was important to start the journey from scratch and give auditions. I used to stand in long queues, where a hundred people would stand ahead of me... One thing I knew, that I must be focused on whatever I did. And that helped me to keep striving.”

