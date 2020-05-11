e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sonu Sood arranges buses for migrants stuck in Mumbai: ‘Every Indian deserves to be with their families and dear ones’

Sonu Sood arranges buses for migrants stuck in Mumbai: ‘Every Indian deserves to be with their families and dear ones’

Sonu Sood has arranged for 10 buses to take migrant labourers back to their homes. Watch video.

bollywood Updated: May 11, 2020 18:50 IST
Press Trust of India, Mumbai
Sonu Sood has been doing his bit to help the underprivileged.
Sonu Sood has been doing his bit to help the underprivileged.
         

Actor Sonu Sood has arranged buses for hundreds of migrants stuck in the city amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has sponsored the travel and meal kits for the migrants.

After receiving permission from the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments, a total of ten buses left from Thane, Maharashtra on Monday for Gulbarga, Karnataka. The Happy New Year actor said he believes that in the current global crisis, “every Indian deserves to be with their families and dear ones” and hence, he sought permission from the state governments to help the migrants reach home.

 

“The Maharashtra government officials were very helpful in terms of organising the paperwork and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home.

“It was really moving for me to watch these migrants walking on roads including the little kids and old parents. I shall continue doing the same for other states as well to the best of my abilities,” Sonu said in a statement.

Also read: Deepika Padukone shares pic from her pre-wedding puja, organised by mother Ujjala: ‘Love you amma’

The 46-year-old actor had also donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab and had provided his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the medical forces.

Sonu has also been feeding thousands of underprivileged people along with providing meal kits to migrants in the Bhiwandi area during the holy month of Ramadan, the statement further read.

