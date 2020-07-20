Sonu Sood comes to the rescue of Jharkhand-Bihar students stuck in Kyrgyzstan

bollywood

There is finally a ray of hope for 20 medical students from Jharkhand and Bihar, among the 3,000 students from India stuck in Kyrgyzstan, near Russia. Saddam Khan, one of the students from Jharkhand, revealed that the process of rescuing and evacuating them have started, thanking Bollywood star Sonu Sood, former Baharagora MLA Kunal Sarangi and social worker Rekha Mishra for their efforts.

“We thank Sonu Sood, Kunal Sarangi and Rekha Mishra for their collective effort to help 3000 Indian students pursuing medical degree at Asian Medical Institute (AMI) in Kyrgyzstan, one of the many nations worst hit by global pandemic Covid-19. The process to rescue us and evacuate us has started and Sonu Sood has assured us that we need not pay any flight charge for our journey back to India,” Saddam said in his tweet.

Kunal said he had tweeted the plight of about 3,000 Indian students, including about 20 from Jharkhand and Bihar, currently stuck in Kyrgyzstan tagging Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and attaching an emotional video message by the stranded students on July 14.

“One of the 20 students from Jharkhand and Bihar is from Jamshedpur. It would not have been possible without the active efforts by Sonu Sood. He had contacted Yadav, one of the students, on the mobile number shared by them in the video message,” said Sarangi on Monday.

“The next day, Sonu Sood retweeted my tweet and got in touch with the students in Kyrgyzstan through the mobile number of a student I had shared in my tweet. “Please e-mail me the details of the students so that the rescue and evacuation process could be planned and initiated,” Sood tweeted on July 15 evening.

Dear students of kyrgysztan, for any info related to your rescue pls mail us on sonu4kyrgyzstan@gmail.com,

only EMAIL ID used for the rescue of Indian students. Beware that Team Sonu Sood is NOT CHARGING or COLLECTING ANY MONEY from you in any manner for managing this. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 15, 2020

The video message was addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hemant Soren, the Indian government, Jharkhand government and politician Vishnu Dayal Ram.

“The last evacuation flight by India from Kyrgyzstan was on July 15. We are about 3000 students stuck in Kyrgyzstan who study at Asian Medical Institute here. The number of Covid-19 cases are surging here and there is not adequate medical facility to save their own citizens. We request for evacuating us urgently to save our lives. We request Jharkhand and Bihar governments to arrange a flight to Gaya which will be convenient for students from both the states,” a student from Palamu said in the video.

