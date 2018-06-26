Soon-to-be bride Shweta Tripathi on wedding to rapper SlowCheetah: Love means the world to us

Actor Shweta Tripathi has her hands full these days. The actor who impressed fans and critics alike with her portrayal of innocent young girls in Neeraj Ghaywan’s National Award-winning Masaan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Haraamkhor is all set to get married. Her wedding ceremonies have already begin and she will tie the knot with rapper SlowCheeta aka Chaitanya Sharma in Goa on June 29.

As the couple gets ready to attend their mehendi ceremony, they spoke to HT about wedding prep, the after-parties and their idea of love.

Are you through with the preparations for your wedding?

I don’t think you can ever be through with preparations for a wedding and an exam. Last minute revision is a must!

Why did you decide on a Goa wedding?

Goa has always been the perfect runaway getaway for us. We’ve gone there every little chance we’ve got and getting married here is just perfect. The shaadi is the first function and then it’s just parties, there’s after-party, pool party and pyjama party. We got to give them what they want!

We heard Chaitanya proposing to you on stage, did it feel too filmi?

(Chaitanya chips in) The proposal was special for many reasons. One, of course being that she said yes. I asked her on the stage to which we owe our careers and our relationship. It was a poem about how we met and what she means to me with our closest people in a theatre. It was perfect.

What does love mean to you guys and what is the importance of marriage in a relationship?

Love means the world to us. We love to love. And I think it’s an emotion that needs to be spread in the world now more than ever. Marriage, of course, is something we’ve been waiting for and is the last level to unlock in a relationship.

Any professional collaboration planned between you two?

Professional collaboration is a dream we’ve seen very often and are hoping it becomes a reality soon. That’d be perfect.

While you have worked in several TV shows and web series, your Bollywood work is quite limited. What are the dream roles you’d want to play onscreen?

My dream roles are playing a mafia queen or someone like Ranbir Kapor in Rockstar. All the parts that I have watched and wanted to play in films have been originally done by men.

You have often said you want to be a responsible actor. How do you ensure that?

I think my responsibility towards my audience and my beliefs play a crucial role in choosing every script. There must be a message in my performance that can lead to a change. I think influencers should be humbled by the position given to them and try and make a difference.

Follow @htshowbiz for more