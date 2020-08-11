Sooraj Pancholi files police complaint against those linking him to Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian deaths

bollywood

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 14:12 IST

Actor Sooraj Pancholi has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police, alleging harassment due to unsubstantiated reports connecting him to Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput’s deaths. He filed the complaint at the Versova police station.

A source close to the actor told Bombay Times, “Sooraj has been harassed since Sushant and Disha’s deaths, owing to fake news that was carried by sections of media, social media, and YouTube. He has filed a complaint against certain media houses, Youtubers, and certain people who have been spreading fake news and conspiracy theories on Facebook. He wants the rumor mongers to be accountable for the mental harassment caused to him, and also, they must prove the baseless charges leveled against him.”

On Wednesday, Sooraj had shared a screen shot of one such report to point out that the picture used was a fake. “Complete bullsh*t!! #F*ckYouFakeMEDIA Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not “Disha Salian” that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn’t even live in India .. Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this ! Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone’s life ! I have said this before and I’m saying it again “I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life” Seriously F*CK YOU AND F*CK YOUR FAKE NEWS! I’ve had enough.”

Sooraj also told India Today in an interview last week, “I am trying to stay positive right now. You know, as strong and as positive as I can be, I don’t discuss this with my family because I know they are already in a lot of stress because of me, thinking about me all the time. In fact, my mother thinks that I’m going to harm myself. And she has spoken to me a couple of times. Even after Sushant’s death, she spoke to me saying, ‘Sooraj, whatever it is, if there’s anything in your heart please come and talk to us. Don’t be quiet.’ I’m not a very talkative person when it comes to my problems. I don’t discuss with my family because I know they’re stressed because of me.”