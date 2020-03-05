e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar has a protective arm around Katrina Kaif in new poster, see it here

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar has a protective arm around Katrina Kaif in new poster, see it here

Actor Katrina Kaif shared a new poster of her upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Mar 05, 2020 13:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.
Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.
         

Katrina Kaif has shared a new poster of her upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. The poster shows Akshay Kumar and her in a warm embrace.

In the poster, Akshay is dressed in police uniform; we can only see Katrina’s face. With hues of gold around them, implying fire, we sense it is a from a tense moment in the film. The poster also features a small figure of Akshay, with his back to the camera. He is dressed in all-black fatigues and has a gun in his hand.

 

View this post on Instagram

#Sooryavanshi

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Sooryavanshi, which releases on March 24, is a new film from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. He has made other police-themed films -- Singham and Singham Returns (Ajay Devgn) and Simmba (Ranveer Singh). The trailer of Sooryavanshi was unveiled earlier this week and shows Akshay’s cop avatar out to challenge terrorists planning another attack on Mumbai. The trailer also featured Katrina, Ranveer and Ajay. The film will see Katrina and Akshay work with each other after a gap of 10 years. They were last seen together in Tees Maar Khan, which released in 2010.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor takes Taimur for an outing, he gives a shout-out to paparazzi ‘Aye bhai log’. Watch video

In an earlier interview with IANS, director Rohit Shetty had said that like his previous films, Sooryavanshi too would be an ‘action-packed masala entertainer’. He was quoted as saying, “When people will come with expectation that Sooryavanshi will be larger-than-life, there will be action and chemistry between these guys... Everything is there in the film. I am pretty confident about that. Whether they like the film or not, is a different story. If you are coming in with family and a tub of popcorn (expecting) action and all the stuff you want from Sooryavanshi, then that is there in the film.”

The film was to be released on March 27 but was preponed after the Maharashtra government announced that cinema halls in Mumbai would now run round-the-clock.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
With 33 in isolation, a look at how Delhi is battling coronavirus crisis
With 33 in isolation, a look at how Delhi is battling coronavirus crisis
29 test positive for coronavirus in India, says health minister in Parliament
29 test positive for coronavirus in India, says health minister in Parliament
Over 3000 dead in China, Xi Jinping warns of spread outside epicentre Hubei
Over 3000 dead in China, Xi Jinping warns of spread outside epicentre Hubei
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
Seven in 10 people back city lockdowns to contain coronavirus, says poll
Seven in 10 people back city lockdowns to contain coronavirus, says poll
Bappi Lahiri’s car? Gold Rolls-Royce taxi in Kerala leaves netizens in splits
Bappi Lahiri’s car? Gold Rolls-Royce taxi in Kerala leaves netizens in splits
Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
Coronavirus situation gets a comic spin with viral videos of ‘Wuhan shake’
Coronavirus situation gets a comic spin with viral videos of ‘Wuhan shake’
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020CoronavirusRealme 6 Launch

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news