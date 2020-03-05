Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar has a protective arm around Katrina Kaif in new poster, see it here

bollywood

Katrina Kaif has shared a new poster of her upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. The poster shows Akshay Kumar and her in a warm embrace.

In the poster, Akshay is dressed in police uniform; we can only see Katrina’s face. With hues of gold around them, implying fire, we sense it is a from a tense moment in the film. The poster also features a small figure of Akshay, with his back to the camera. He is dressed in all-black fatigues and has a gun in his hand.

Sooryavanshi, which releases on March 24, is a new film from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. He has made other police-themed films -- Singham and Singham Returns (Ajay Devgn) and Simmba (Ranveer Singh). The trailer of Sooryavanshi was unveiled earlier this week and shows Akshay’s cop avatar out to challenge terrorists planning another attack on Mumbai. The trailer also featured Katrina, Ranveer and Ajay. The film will see Katrina and Akshay work with each other after a gap of 10 years. They were last seen together in Tees Maar Khan, which released in 2010.

In an earlier interview with IANS, director Rohit Shetty had said that like his previous films, Sooryavanshi too would be an ‘action-packed masala entertainer’. He was quoted as saying, “When people will come with expectation that Sooryavanshi will be larger-than-life, there will be action and chemistry between these guys... Everything is there in the film. I am pretty confident about that. Whether they like the film or not, is a different story. If you are coming in with family and a tub of popcorn (expecting) action and all the stuff you want from Sooryavanshi, then that is there in the film.”

The film was to be released on March 27 but was preponed after the Maharashtra government announced that cinema halls in Mumbai would now run round-the-clock.

