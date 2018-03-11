Sridevi: Neetu Singh remembers Chandni, shares her picture with Rishi Kapoor. See pic

Bollywood icon Sridevi, beloved of her legion of fans, may have gone, but friends and colleagues are still posting pictures of her and recalling the time spent in her company. One such person is actor Neetu Singh.

Neetu posted a picture of Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor dancing in snow. She captioned it: “Reminiscing !!!! When pple said this movie brought back romance in their lives my all time favorite #chandani.”

Sridevi died on February 24 in Dubai due to accidental drowning in a bath tub. She has gone there to attend the wedding of her nephew, Mohit Marwah.

After early reports that her death was a result of cardiac arrest, it was later said by the Dubai authorities that the death was caused due to accidental drowning. Traces of alcohol were also found in her body, Police officials had added.

The mortal remains of Sridevi arrived in Mumbai on February 27. She was cremated the following day.

