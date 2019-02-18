Stars of Luka Chuppi, Total Dhamaal promote their films. See pics here

Monday means work not just for the rest of the world but also for Bollywood stars. Several actors and actresses were out and about in Mumbai, either promoting their films or on their way to shoots.

The stars of upcoming romantic comedy, Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan were seen promoting their film. They struck the film’s staple pose for the photographers. Kriti was seen in a yellow and black outfit while Kartik looked cool in his casual outfit.

Also promoting their film, was the team of Total Dhamaal. Actors Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit accompanied director Indra Kumar to press meets and interviews. They clicked some happy pictures with the whole cast.

Actor Anushka Sharma was also spotted in Mumbai in a fun floral top and denims. She indulged several fans in selfies before leaving for work.

Veteran actors Jeetendra and Jayaprada were welcomed as guests on reality show Super Dancers. They posed for pictures with the show’s judges Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapoor. Jayaprada was seen a black dress while Jeetendra looked dapper in a suit. Actor Arjun Rampal also promoted his upcoming show, The Final Call at a venue.

Also spotted at the airport were actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Madhuri Dixit. Check out their pictures here:

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit at Total Dhamaal promotions.

The cast of Total Dhamaa at the film’s promotions.

Sara Ali Khan spotted at her gym.

Shilpa Shetty with Jeetendra.

Jeetendra and Jayaprada at the sets of Super Dancer.

Arjun Rampal promoting his show The Final Call.

Anushka Sharma in Mumbai.

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan promoting their film Luka Chuppi.

(All pics by Varinder Chawla)

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 20:01 IST