Status report: No new film, TV shows yet!

bollywood

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 21:14 IST

It’s a known fact that the Maharashtra government has given a green signal to film/TV shoots, albeit with strict guidelines. And while several filmmakers/TV producers are “working out strategies” to restart work, experts say no new movie or TV show is “likely to kick off anytime soon despite the permissions.” As trade analyst, Taran Adarsh puts it: “It’s a very organic thought process that makers would first like to complete their pending projects before jumping onto new ones.”

At the same time, insiders feel due to Covid-19 pandemic, no one “is in the correct mindset right now” to start a fresh project altogether, adding that “a new film requires a lot of planning and a big upfront investment”, besides the fact that an entire team “needs to be aligned and excited about a thought process” with a fresh mindset.

“I don’t think anyone is looking at starting a new film at this point,” says producer Bhushan Kumar, who has John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 among other projects waiting to go on floors. “I am sure we will all see the situation at least till September-October before taking a new film on the floors. By then, we hope the situation comes under control or there’s some vaccine/medicine,” he adds.

The TV world’s storyline isn’t very different, with many shows such as Patiala Babes, Beyhadh 2, Nazar 2, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, Naagin 4 and Vidya going off air. Experts feel the shows that “survive the onslaught [of Covid-19] will have to “draw the audiences all over again.” “At a time when shows are being axed and very few of them are getting the green signals to go ahead, the biggest challenge is to ensure that TRPs come in,” says TV producer Rajan Shahi, adding that TV industry has been “facing a financial crunch” for a year now as shows haven’t worked and so, advertisers/revenues aren’t coming in.

As for movies, a number of new ones that are yet to go off the hook include biggies such as Takht, Shakun Batra’s next featuring Deepika Padukone, Satyameva Jayate 2, Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom and Shah Rukh Khan’s next. Experts feel starting a new, big film may be dicey at this point as it would require a large crew besides the fact that “overseas shoots are a strict no-no” too. “No one wants to take a risk of starting a new film, and then get stuck due to some reason. Insurance companies are also not putting Covid-19 under their umbrella. So, the entire money will be at producer’s risk,” says Kumar.

While Shahi feels that going forward, TV world people have to be “realistic and flexible”, for Adarsh, “safety and survival comes first.” “For the sake of a film, you can’t risk someone’s life. Right?,” he says.

From overseas!

Internationally, California has allowed film/TV shoots from June 12 onwards subject to permissions. Also, reports suggest that Tom Cruise will restart shooting for Mission: Impossible 7 from September onwards, at a “Covid-free village”, to be constructed in Oxfordshire. Plus, Renny Harlin of Die Hard 2 and Cliffhanger fame is set to shoot a comedy film in Finland under Covid-19 safety protocols. “It would be interesting to see which top star/actor from Bollywood gets back to work first. Right now, it’s too risky. Will producers take the responsibility if something goes wrong?,” says a top Bollywood actor, not wishing to be named.