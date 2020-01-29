Street Dancer 3D vs Panga box office day 5: Varun Dhawan’s film dances past Kangana Ranaut’s lacklustre venture

bollywood

Actor Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark on Wednesday, trailing expectations. Kangana Ranaut’s Panga, meanwhile, couldn’t stir up much interest at the box office after a lacklustre opening weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported on Wednesday that Street Dancer 3D, which also features Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, has made Rs 49.76 crore so far, and needs to improve its performance in the next few days to make a mark. Taran also wrote that the film, considering its pedigree, should have crossed the half-century mark in the opening weekend itself.

He also wrote on Twitter that although Panga didn’t suffer a drop from Monday to Tuesday, the film’s overall total ‘remains low’. Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and also starring Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha, has made Rs 18.21 crore so far.

#StreetDancer3D will cross ₹ 50 cr today [Day 6]... Should’ve hit half-century over the weekend... Needs to improve its performance in Weekend 2 to stay afloat... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr. Total: ₹ 49.76 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2020

#Panga faces no drop on Day 5 [vis-à-vis Day 4], but the overall total remains low... Needs to make headway in Weekend 2, since competition will be limited... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 18.21 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2020

