Home / Bollywood / Street Dancer 3D vs Panga box office day 5: Varun Dhawan’s film dances past Kangana Ranaut’s lacklustre venture

Street Dancer 3D vs Panga box office day 5: Varun Dhawan’s film dances past Kangana Ranaut’s lacklustre venture

Kangana Ranaut couldn’t take a Panga against Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D, which is dancing towards the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office.

bollywood Updated: Jan 29, 2020 12:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Both Street Dancer 3D and Panga have underwhelmed at the box office.
Both Street Dancer 3D and Panga have underwhelmed at the box office.
         

Actor Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark on Wednesday, trailing expectations. Kangana Ranaut’s Panga, meanwhile, couldn’t stir up much interest at the box office after a lacklustre opening weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported on Wednesday that Street Dancer 3D, which also features Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, has made Rs 49.76 crore so far, and needs to improve its performance in the next few days to make a mark. Taran also wrote that the film, considering its pedigree, should have crossed the half-century mark in the opening weekend itself.

He also wrote on Twitter that although Panga didn’t suffer a drop from Monday to Tuesday, the film’s overall total ‘remains low’. Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and also starring Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha, has made Rs 18.21 crore so far.

 

 

Sharing the collections of the Street Dancer 3D, Taran wrote, “StreetDancer3D will cross Rs 50 cr today [Day 6]... Should’ve hit half-century over the weekend... Needs to improve its performance in Weekend 2 to stay afloat... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr. Total: ₹ 49.76 cr. India biz.”

Sharing the day-wise collections of Panga, Taran tweeted, “Panga faces no drop on Day 5 [vis-à-vis Day 4], but the overall total remains low... Needs to make headway in Weekend 2, since competition will be limited... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr. Total: Rs 18.21 cr. India biz.”

