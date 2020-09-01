e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Suchitra Krishnamoorthi asks why Mahesh Bhatt was ‘so adamant Rhea leave Sushant Singh Rajput’ on June 8

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi asks why Mahesh Bhatt was ‘so adamant Rhea leave Sushant Singh Rajput’ on June 8

Actor and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has spoken about the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She wanted to know if filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has been summoned by CBI for questioning. She also wondered why Mahesh was so keen that Rhea Chakraborty leave Sushant’s home on June 8.

bollywood Updated: Sep 01, 2020 09:24 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 while Rhea Chakraborty left his home on June 8.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 while Rhea Chakraborty left his home on June 8.
         

Many voices have been heard about the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Actor and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi too has expressed her views in the past. In a recent tweet, she questioned why filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt hadn’t been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Has #MaheshBhatt been called in by #CBI for questioning? Why was he so adamant #Rhea leave #SSR when she did on 8th June?”

Some of her fans shared their views on the matter; one said: “Even if he did suggest her to leave him, even if he did, that’s not abetment. That’s an advice. We are all saddened by SSR’s demise, and we all know the fact that he was undergoing severe depressive episodes. The justice for SSR for me is to know what happened between 9th-14th.” Another said: “Good point. CBI has to get to the bottom of it.”

 

After watching Kangana Ranaut’s interview to Republic TV, she tweeted that CBI needs to take a look at the death of actor Jiah Khan as well. She wrote: “I do hope #CBI retakes cognizanse into #jiahkhan case too in lieu of development of #SSR murder . So many connecting dots... Watching @KanganaTeam @KanganaOffical interview right now gave me strange goosebumps. Phew!” 

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant Singh Rajput’s house as his sister changed his medicines without consulting doctor: lawyer

Suchitra also countered filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s views on mental health in a sharp tweet. She wrote: “Height of ignorance @vivekagnihotri. You probably think #Coronavirus is a hoax too. Shame.” Vivek had earlier tweeted: “Bipolar disorder, multiple personality disorder, depression etc are all fancy words given by psychiatrists who don’t wish to work on emotional health of the patient and earn money only through drug prescription! Simple! We all have all of the above on a normal basis.” 

Sushant died on June 14 at his home in Mumbai. After a Supreme Court verdict, CBI has been investigating the matter. In a separate case, Enforcement Directorate has also been looking into the financial irregularities angle, if any. After a drugs angle emerged recently, Narcotics Control Bureau is also probing the matter.

Amid apprehensions and strict protocols, JEE (Main) kicks off today
The Indian economy, in three time horizons
Pranab Mukherjee to be cremated in Delhi today
India records nearly 70,000 new cases of Covid-19, tally close to 3.7 million
LIVE: Over 4.33 crore samples tested for Covid-19 so far, says ICMR
'Border not demarcated, there will be problems': Chinese minister on LAC row
Delhi: Third sero survey begins today
Galaxy A71's Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan's day [SPONSORED]
