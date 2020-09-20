e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Suchitra Krishnamoorthi lauds Ankita Lokhande’s stand in Sushant’s case, Taapsee Pannu supports Anurag Kashyap

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi lauds Ankita Lokhande’s stand in Sushant’s case, Taapsee Pannu supports Anurag Kashyap

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi appreciated Ankita Lokhande’s efforts in keeping the spotlight on Sushant Singh Rajput case. Taapsee Pannu has come out in support of Anurag Kashyap after an actor accused him of sexual assault.

bollywood Updated: Sep 20, 2020 14:53 IST
Ht Entertainment Desk
Ht Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
While Suchitra Krishnamoorthi applauded Anikta Lokhande’s efforts in Sushant Singh Rajput case, Taapsee Pannu came out in support of Anurag Kashyap in sexual assault case.
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi applauds Ankita Lokhande, Shekhar Suman for their stand in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has praised the efforts made by actors Ankita Lokhande and Shekhar Suman to highlight the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and ensure that justice is delivered in the case.

Read more here

Taapsee Pannu supports Anurag Kashyap after sexual assault allegations against him, calls him ‘biggest feminist I know’

Taapsee Pannu came out in support of her friend, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused of sexual assault. She called him the ‘biggest feminist I know’. See her Instagram post here.

Read more here

Actor accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, he says all claims are baseless

A Bollywood actor on Saturday accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. Anurag later took to Twitter to deny all claims and called them baseless.

Read more here

Shekhar Suman on claims of drug use at Karan Johar’s 2019 party: ‘Why wasn’t any action taken then?’

Shekhar Suman opened up about the allegations of drug use at a party hosted by Karan Johar last year. He questioned why no action was taken when the video first came out. He added that the authenticity of the clip needs to be investigated.

Read more here

Malaika Arora says ‘blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain’, shares photo as she steps out of room

After testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, Malaika Arora has now ‘overcome’ it. In a new Instagram post, she said that she was blessed that the process involved ‘minimum pain and discomfort’.

Read more here

