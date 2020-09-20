Suchitra Krishnamoorthi lauds Ankita Lokhande’s stand in Sushant’s case, Taapsee Pannu supports Anurag Kashyap

bollywood

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi applauds Ankita Lokhande, Shekhar Suman for their stand in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has praised the efforts made by actors Ankita Lokhande and Shekhar Suman to highlight the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and ensure that justice is delivered in the case.

Taapsee Pannu supports Anurag Kashyap after sexual assault allegations against him, calls him ‘biggest feminist I know’

Taapsee Pannu came out in support of her friend, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused of sexual assault. She called him the ‘biggest feminist I know’. See her Instagram post here.

Actor accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, he says all claims are baseless

A Bollywood actor on Saturday accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. Anurag later took to Twitter to deny all claims and called them baseless.

Shekhar Suman on claims of drug use at Karan Johar’s 2019 party: ‘Why wasn’t any action taken then?’

Shekhar Suman opened up about the allegations of drug use at a party hosted by Karan Johar last year. He questioned why no action was taken when the video first came out. He added that the authenticity of the clip needs to be investigated.

Malaika Arora says ‘blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain’, shares photo as she steps out of room

After testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, Malaika Arora has now ‘overcome’ it. In a new Instagram post, she said that she was blessed that the process involved ‘minimum pain and discomfort’.

