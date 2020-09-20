e-paper
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi applauds Ankita Lokhande, Shekhar Suman for their stand in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi applauds Ankita Lokhande, Shekhar Suman for their stand in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has praised the efforts made by actors Ankita Lokhande and Shekhar Suman to highlight the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and ensure that justice is delivered in the case.

bollywood Updated: Sep 20, 2020 09:36 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Dellhi
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was full of praise for Ankita Lokhande and Shekhar Suman.
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was full of praise for Ankita Lokhande and Shekhar Suman.
         

Actor and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has appreciated the efforts made by fellow actors Shekhar Suman and Ankita Lokhande in highlighting the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She took to Twitter to express her appreciation.

Writing on Ankita, Suchitra said it took courage to do whatever the Manikarnika actor has done. She wrote: “and god bless u #AnkitaLokhande . It takes courage & character to stand up for the truth against all odds #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #JusticeForDishaSalian #justiceforindia.”

 

Speaking about Shekhar, she wrote: “I have had the pleasure & honour of working with #Indias finest actors. Never been prouder of a colleague as i am of @shekharsuman7 my #ekhaan costar in theatre Integrity is gold. May the force be with u Shekhar #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #JusticeForDisha #justiceforindia.”

 

Suchitra has been supporting those calling for a fair probe into the death of Sushant. The actor died on June 14 in his Mumbai home. Earlier this month, before Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested over charges of procurement of drugs for the late actor, Suchitra had wondered why veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt hadn’t been questioned and why he was so adamant that Rhea leave Sushant on June 8. She had written: “Has #MaheshBhatt been called in by #CBI for questioning? Why was he so adamant #Rhea leave #SSR when she did on 8th June?”

Suchitra, who has been closely following the case, had tweeted after watching Kangana Ranaut’s interview to Republic TV as well. Suchitra, too, had hoped that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would probe actor Jiah Khan death case as well. In August, she had tweeted: “I do hope #CBI retakes cognizanse into #jiahkhan case too in lieu of development of #SSR murder . So many connecting dots... Watching @KanganaTeam @KanganaOffical interview right now gave me strange goosebumps. Phew!”

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan reminds Harsh Goenka of Aishwarya Rai after he claims ‘smart men don’t love world’s most beautiful women’

There have been many developments in the case ever since. After the tragic death of Sushant in June this year, Mumbai Police began a probe. In July, the late actor’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR accusing Rhea of abetting his suicide, misappropriating his funds and keeping him away from family. Sushant’s family and fans had demanded a CBI inquiry. The central agency did take over the case after a Supreme Court verdict. Subsequently, two more agencies - Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) began looking into financial irregularities and drugs angles in the case.

In September, Rhea’s brother Showik and Sushant’s former house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested for links with drug peddlers, while Rhea was arrested later for procuring drugs for the actor.

