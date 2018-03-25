Sui Dhaaga new stills: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma blend into the crowd. See pics inside

Yash Raj Films’ new production, Sui Dhaaga, is slowly but surely making its way into peoples’ minds. The film’s posters have already created a buzz. Every now and then, new stills appear. On Sunday, new stills from the film were all over the internet.

One picture had Varun Dhawan speaking in an agitated manner to Anushka Sharma, who looks despondent. Varun is dressed in an ordinary creamed-coloured shirt and pyajamas. He wears day-old stubble and a moustache, while Anushka can be seen in a blue-printed synthetic saree with bindi on her forehead, sindoor (vermillion worn by many married Hindu women) and red-coloured bangles. That completes their husband and wife look from Sui Dhaaga.

It is night time, perhaps late evening hour, and they are standing close to a bus stop (we can see a bus in the frame). There are some people too in the background.

In another picture, Varun can be seen waving to a crowd that has gathered to see their favourite stars and the film’s shoot. Both these images are from the film’s Bhopal shooting schedule.

In yet another picture, we see Varun and Anushka again, this time it is from a shoot in Delhi. Varun has a red shirt and a dark blue half sweater on, while Anushka is again in a saree (though this one is a different one). Anushka is holding a hand bag too here. They are standing on a footpath and a man, perhaps from team Sui Dhaaga, holds an umbrella.

In Sui Dhaaga, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of a woman who earns her living by embroidering clothes while Varun plays a tailor. The makers have shared a video where Anushka is seen engrossed in her embroidery work. Produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner, the film is written and directed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha helmer Sharat Katariya.

Both Anushka and Varun have been training hard for their roles. The production house, in the past, shared pictures of both Varun and Anushka honing the skills required for the roles -- tailoring and stitching. While Varun is seen learning to stitch with a sewing machine, Anushka was seen working with needle and thread.

While Varun is awaiting the release of Shoojit Sircar’s October, Anushka Sharma was last seen in her home production, Pari.

