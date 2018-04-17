Sunil Grover gets his big break, to play lead in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Chhuriyaan

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover, who has worked in several film, including Akshay Kumar-starrer Gabbar Is Back, has finally bagged his first major Bollywood film as the lead - Vishal Bhardwaj has signed Sunil for his upcoming comedy film Chhuriyaan, according to an Ahmedabad Mirror report.

The tabloid quoted Vishal as saying, “I am very happy to have Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz as the two unconventional male leads of my film. Sunil plays a crucial and major part and I was surprised to know what a big star he is."

The film will feature Vijay Raaz as the second lead and will have two female leads, played by Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan. Talking about Chhuriyaan, Vishal had said earlier, “The film is divided into two parts — the girls before their marriage and how their lives change after they tie the knot. Usually, actors give directors a commitment, but when push comes to shove they get cold feet. But that doesn’t happen with newcomers who are ready for anything. I am looking forward to directing Sanya and Radhika because I can mould them according to my will, change their look and create something fresh.”

Grover, who rose to fame with his drag act Gutthi on Comedy Nights with Kapil, started his own comedy show Mad In India in 2014 following his feud with Kapil Sharma but the show failed to attain popularity. He reunited with Kapil for his new offering, The Kapil Sharma Show as Dr Mashoor Gulati. The character, once again won hearts and became a household name. However, after yet another fight with Kapil early last year, Grover stopped working with the TV star.

Sunil has now started his own web show based on cricket, Dhan Dhana Dhan.Talking about his craft, Sunil has earlier said, “I don’t know comedy. I believe comedy is something that’s gifted to people. I am an actor, who makes caricatures out of characters. I am trying to learn various kinds of genres within comedy. The objective is to make people laugh but people should also get to watch new things.”

