Sunny Deol says he received Y-category security in July, adds it is not linked to his views on farmers’ protest

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 18:34 IST

Actor-politician Sunny Deol dismissed reports that he was given Y-category security by the government after he expressed his views on the ongoing farmers’ protest. He said that he has been accorded this security since July and any attempt to link it with recent events is wrong.

Tweeting in Hindi, Sunny wrote, “Since yesterday, there have been some inaccurate media reports that I have recently received Y Security. I have been provided this security since July 2020. An attempt has been made to link this security provision to the ongoing farmers’ protest which is wrong.” In a follow-up tweet, he added, “I request my media colleagues to verify the facts before publishing any news.”

Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the new farm bills for nearly three weeks now. Their concern is that the new laws could corporatise agriculture and make obsolete the system of guaranteed minimum support prices.

Sunny, a Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur in Punjab, had earlier tweeted about the farmers’ protest, saying that the matter is for the government and farmers to sort out. He had claimed that some were trying to take advantage of the situation and instigate trouble for selfish interests.

Sunny had said that he stands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the farmers. He had added that his party has always thought about the betterment of the farmers, and expressed confidence that farmer groups and the government will resolve the matter through discussions.

The farmers’ protest has found supporters in many celebrities, including Sunny’s father Dharmendra, who urged the government to resolve the matter soon. Sharing a glum picture of himself, he had tweeted, “I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast.”

