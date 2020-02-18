Sunny Singh on not being too keen on awards: ‘Some are real, some are not’

bollywood

The highs and the lows — he has seen everything Bollywood has to offer in a span of nine years since a cameo in Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji (2011). And that’s what has kept Sunny Singh away from the many temptations like, say, receiving awards.

Ask him whether he reads reviews for his films, and the actor explains, “I do, but more than that, I focus on how many phone calls I get, from friends, filmmakers, and whether they appreciate my work. That’s my achievement. Also, somewhere, I don’t believe in awards, but rather meeting a director and having a long conversation about my performance.”

But as a newcomer, he also must have been enamored by the glittering award ceremonies every year. Is this something he learned over the years, or was sure from the beginning? “My father is an action director (Jai Singh Nijjar), and has received a couple of awards for films like Shivaay (2016) and Gangaajal (2003). I remember going for them (ceremonies)… there are some awards which are very real, some are not. The whole perception about it is that do you really need the trophy? There are people who haven’t earned it, yet they get it. Here are writers who work their a** off like anything. Why don’t you give the credit to them? There are female actors who are good as leads, they don’t get the credit. That’s the reason I don’t feel like,” adds the 34-year old, recently seen in Jai Mummy Di.

Sunny’s career took a turn for the better ever since Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2017) became a hit. On how has life been post it, Sunny reveals, “I never realise what all is happening or not.I knew somewhere there will be something for me, and with every movie, I am getting lucky to receive five-six offers. You have to somewhere decide what you want to do. I am growing as an actor and person. I learn on every set as an actor and a human being.”

