Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Fatima Sana Shaikh shares first look on Valentine’s Day, says ‘let there be only love’. See pic

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 10:51 IST

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has shared the first look of her character from her upcoming drama, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The picture arrived on Valentine’s Day with a special message on love.

Sharing it, Fatima wrote: “Ye Marathi mulgi padegi sab pe bhari! #FirstLook from #SurajPeMangalBhari! Happy #ValentinesDay, you all! Let there be only love! #AbhishekSharma @bajpayee.manoj @diljitdosanjh @zeestudiosofficial”. Mulgi means a girl in Marathi, for the unversed. Looking pretty in a red sari, with matching red bangles, the look implies her character could be a newly married lady. Her soft smile lights up the image.

Her co-star in the film, Manoj Bajpayee too shared a picture as an Instagram story. He posted a photo of himself along with Fatima and Supriya Pilgaonkar. “In the train with the women of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari,” he captioned the photo in which the female actors are dressed up in Maharashtrian saris.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, a family comedy set in the 90s Mumbai, also stars Diljit Dosanjh. The film, produced by Zee Studios, is slated to release in the second half of the year. The film is a first in-house production for Zee.

Manoj Baypayee shared more pictures from the film’s shoot.

On why he chose Fatima for this character, director Abhishek Sharma had told IANS: “Her character has a dual personality for which we needed an actor who could play vulnerable, mysterious and assertive with equal ease.”

“Fatima is an excellent talent who has the quality to get into all these emotions at will. She is extremely punctual, very involved and dedicated with her work. Her infectious enthusiasm keeps us all energised on the set.”

On the choice of Fatima as the female lead, a source had said: “Fatima did multiple readings with Abhishek Sharma and worked on her body language to mould herself in the role before the film went on floor. She has completely transformed herself for the film, the audiences will be in for a real treat.”

Speaking about the film, Abhishek had added, “With awesome actors like Diljit, Manoj, Fatima, and a fantastic ensemble cast, I am sure we will be able to create an entertaining narrative for our family audience. I am proud and excited to be associated with Zee Studios’ first in-house production. It’s a start-to-finish schedule; we start shooting on January 6 till mid-March and release it before year-end.”

