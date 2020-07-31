Surekha Sikri denies asking for financial help, Rhea Chakraborty says Sushant’s father used ‘influence’ to rope her in case

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 10:53 IST

Here are top 5 entertainment updates:

Shakuntala Devi movie review: Vidya Balan film shows us a lot but says little

Shakuntala Devi lives like she laughs. She tilts her head back and unleashes a full-throated guffaw; hers is a belly laugh and it’s often heard in the 2-hour-10-minute biopic. Even when she is not laughing, the expression on her face suggests that she is in on the joke.

Rhea Chakraborty says she was in live-in with Sushant Singh Rajput for a year, his father used ‘influence’ to rope her in case

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty has alleged before the Supreme Court that actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has used his “influence” in roping her in the FIR lodged at Patna in Bihar accusing her of abetment of suicide of his son.

Gajraj Rao, 50, on playing father to Ayushmann Khurrana, 35: ‘Acting is an amazing profession, you get to play what you are not’

Gajraj Rao, after delivering two back-to-back hits in the form of Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is all set to break out of his fatherly image in his new film, Lootcase. The 50-year-old plays a corrupt MLA in the laugh riot which also stars Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

Remembering Mohammad Rafi: A playlist of his 30 songs for all your different moods

Legendary singer Mohammad Rafi died of a heart attack July 31, 1980, leaving behind a huge legacy of soulful and melodious numbers for fans to remember him. With Padma Shri, a National Award and six Filmfare Awards to his credit, Rafi was known for singing a variety of songs ranging from classical numbers to patriotic ones, melodious sad songs to romantic numbers, ghazals and even bhajans.

Surekha Sikri denies seeking financial aid: Don’t want wrong impression to be created that I’m going around begging for money

Surekha Sikri had recently voiced against the Maharashtra government’s decision to not permit cast and crew above 65 years to shoot. While talking to us, she shares that though she got a few offers, they were all for ad films.

