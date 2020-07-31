e-paper
Home / Music / Remembering Mohammad Rafi: A playlist of his 30 songs for all your different moods

Remembering Mohammad Rafi: A playlist of his 30 songs for all your different moods

Friday marks the 40th death anniversary of legendary singer Mohammad Rafi and we bring an exhaustive list of 30 songs to remember him by.

music Updated: Jul 31, 2020 09:24 IST
Sweta Kaushal
Sweta Kaushal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Remebering Mohammad Rafi on his 40th death anniversary with a 30-song playlist
Remebering Mohammad Rafi on his 40th death anniversary with a 30-song playlist
         

Legendary singer Mohammad Rafi died of a heart attack July 31, 1980, leaving behind a huge legacy of soulful and melodious numbers for fans to remember him. With Padma Shri, a National Award and six Filmfare Awards to his credit, Rafi was known for singing a variety of songs ranging from classical numbers to patriotic ones, melodious sad songs to romantic numbers, ghazals and even bhajans.

Born on 24 December 1924, Rafi even did playback for Kishore Kumar-- another legendary singer and his contemporary. Rafi crooned Man Mora Bawra for 1957 film Ragini and Shanker Jaikishan also made him sing Ajab Hai Dastan for Shararat in 1958.

On his 40th death anniversary on Friday, we bring an exhaustive list of 30 songs crooned by Rafi, catering to four different moods.

Romance
From Baharon Phool Barsao to Tumhari Nazar, Aane Se Uske, Aaj Mausam, and more, here are some Rafi songs to woo your partner with.

 

 

 

 

Melancholy

Rafi’s voice is also a soothing one for souls in melancholic mood. Play these when feeling the blues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Singing praises for your soulmate

Wish to play some songs and boost the mood of your partner? Here’s yet another collection of Rafi songs to the rescue.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Some silky ghazals

 

 

 

 

 

 Which one is your fav Rafi song? Share with us.

Unlock 3: Hotels, banquets in Delhi can open, no decision on gyms
How will Covid-19 interact with India's infection season?
What can explain the mystery of China's Covid-19 numbers?
Covid-19 vaccine development progressing well, says AstraZeneca
Pathan names player he thinks should have captained India more
I was a better athlete than Botham, Hadlee, Imran combined: Kapil Dev
Apple confirms new iPhones will be delayed by 'a few weeks'
Covid-19: 'Not herd immunity, vaccine only option,' says govt
