e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Surekha Sikri denies seeking financial aid: Don’t want wrong impression to be created that I’m going around begging for money

Surekha Sikri denies seeking financial aid: Don’t want wrong impression to be created that I’m going around begging for money

Badhaai Ho actor Surekha Sikri says she needs to go back to work to earn to take care of her escalating medical bills and other expenses, but she hasn’t asked anyone for money.

bollywood Updated: Jul 31, 2020 01:01 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actor Surekha Sikri won National Awards for Bollywood’s films such as Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018).
Actor Surekha Sikri won National Awards for Bollywood’s films such as Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018).
         

Surekha Sikri had recently voiced against the Maharashtra government’s decision to not permit cast and crew above 65 years to shoot. While talking to us, she shares that though she got a few offers, they were all for ad films.

“But nothing has been finalised yet. Again, these won’t be sufficient. I need to do more work to take care of my medical bills and other expenses. I think producers aren’t ready to take the risk,” she says.

While she needs to work now to manage her expenses, Sikri, 75, is quite upset with recent reports doing the rounds that she has asked her friends for loans.

“I don’t want any wrong impression to be created among people that I am going around begging people for money. I don’t want charity. Yes many have reached out to me, which is very kind of them. I really feel grateful.But I’ve not taken anything from anyone. Give me work and I want to earn respectfully,” adds the National Award winning actor.

Read: Surekha Sikri says decision to stop senior actors from working unfair: ‘It cancels all my effort to be Atma Nirbhar’

Sikri, who has not been working for quite some time, says the present pandemic has only made things worse. “If politicians and bureaucrats over 65 are still working, why can’t the actors and technicians also go out? Many of us are going through a difficult time, we need money to survive. Such restrictions are making things difficult for us,” asserts the actor, whose medical expenses go up to Rs 2 lakh a month.

In 2018, she suffered a brain stroke that left her partially paralysed. While she took time to recover, Sikri couldn’t take up much work, which had an effect on her financial status.

Last seen in Ghost Stories earlier this year, Sikri is raring to resume work and insists that she can take care of herself with a little help from her nurses.

“I’ll take all necessary precautions. I can’t sit at home like this any longer and be a burden on my family. Everyone is going through a tough time and these medical bills are adding to my concern,” adds the actor, who’s planning to write a letter to Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar sharing her concern.

“Yes, I’ve asked my manager to draft this letter. I feel the Maharashtra government should understand our plight. How could they come up with such a rule without thinking about the implications? Did they think about how seniors actors would be affected?” concludes the actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

top news
Herd immunity far away, Covid-19 vaccine only option: Health ministry
Herd immunity far away, Covid-19 vaccine only option: Health ministry
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Under house arrest from Aug 5, Supreme Court must question Centre: Soz
Under house arrest from Aug 5, Supreme Court must question Centre: Soz
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
Shakuntala Devi review: Vidya Balan film shows us a lot but says little
Shakuntala Devi review: Vidya Balan film shows us a lot but says little
Uttarakhand Congress MLA slips and falls into flooded rivulet, video goes viral
Uttarakhand Congress MLA slips and falls into flooded rivulet, video goes viral
Covid update: Govt on herd immunity; Bengal extends flight ban; vaccine details
Covid update: Govt on herd immunity; Bengal extends flight ban; vaccine details
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In