Surekha Sikri says decision to stop senior actors from working unfair: 'It cancels all my effort to be Atma Nirbhar'

Surekha Sikri says decision to stop senior actors from working unfair: ‘It cancels all my effort to be Atma Nirbhar’

Surekha Sikri is ready to resume work but the rule to not employ artistes over the age of 65 is keeping her at home.

tv Updated: Jul 24, 2020 18:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Surekha Sikri speaks about rules as shootings resume post the lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.
Veteran actor Surekha Sikri, who celebrated her birthday earlier this week, has said that not allowing actors beyond the age of 65 to work at all is an unfair decision on part of the government, adding that it makes it impossible for her to be independent.

When shootings resumed late June, it was in compliance with government guidelines that asked all actors below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 to not be present on sets. Surekha told Spotboye in an interview, “It’s a very unfair decision. They haven’t given a thought to practical thoughts. Since this lockdown has started I have not been able to work for many months. Due to which I am unable to generate any income for myself or my family. As a result of this, there is a complete stop on all my shooting. There were offers and people wanted to shoot with me but I couldn’t give my time or confirm them anything”.

“I want to stick with my own platform. And this rule is making it impossible for me to be Atma Nirbhar. It cancels all my effort to be Atma Nirbhar. It violates my right to work and support my family. My health is all fine and I don’t mind stepping out shooting my projects,” she added.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara lands online today, Bollywood shares wishes and love: ‘Let us watch it together’

Recently, it was reported that the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) approached the Mumbai high court, seeking a stay on the guidelines prohibiting individuals above 65 years of age from indulging in their work.

Govind Namdev, 65, told Hindustan Times last week, “People who’re physically fit should be allowed to work. That’s their right. Just because someone is over the age of 65 doesn’t mean their immunity is not fine. If a healthy person is following all precautions, he should not be stopped from working. After all, the livelihood is at stake.”

Speaking about the rule, Nafisa Ali Sodhi told HT that by barring older actors to resume work, the industry is giving out a very wrong message. “This is stigmatisation of the elders and highly demoralising for them. The society segregating the elderly is very bad,” she said.

