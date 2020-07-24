Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara lands online today, Bollywood shares wishes and love: ‘Let us watch it together’

bollywood

Celebs have been tweeting in the anticipation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara, which premieres online on Friday evening. After Sushant died by suicide June 14, Disney+ Hotstar made the film available for all as a tribute to the late actor.

Paying his tribute, Nawazuddin Sidiqui tweeted, “The time is come for all of us to pay our heart felt tribute by celebrating #SushantSinghRajput ‘s work. Let’s watch it together #DilBechara releasing today @ 7.30pm on @DisneyPlusHS @CastingChhabra.”

Anupam Kher, who played Sushant’s onscreen father in MS Dhoni The Untold Story, wrote, “Pyare Sushant Singh Rajput! Aaj apki film Dil Bechara release hone ja rahi hai. Aap bhautik duniya mein humare saath nahi hain aur humein is baat ka dukh rahega. Par apki ye film hum sab dil ki aankhon se dekheinge aur aansu aankho se bahenge. Hum apko miss karte hain, payaar, Anupam. (Dear Sushant Singh Rajput! Your film Dil Bechara releases today but you are not with us in the mortal world and we will be sad for this. However, we will watch your movie with our hearts and our eyes will cry. We mis you. Love, Anupam).”

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted, “May, ‘Dil Bechara’ spread love and positivity today 7:30PM. Sending Love and wishes and prayers to the team that made it. @CastingChhabra #SushanthSinghRajput.”

Dia Mirza also wrote that she will watch the film: “Will be watching #DilBechara today at 7:30pm.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee sent his warm wishes to the director and tweeted, “Best wishes to you My friend @CastingChhabra on the opening of a new chapter !!”

Preity Zinta also tweeted, “All the best @CastingChhabra @sanjanasanghi96 @DisneyplusHSVIP and the entire team for #DilBechara. Will miss you Sushant. Cannot wait to see it. #SushantSinghRajput #bittersweet.”

Chitrangada Singh wrote, “@CastingChhabra this has been your dream and you’ve worked on this for so long so hard .. millions will watch this with a heavy heart and lots of love .. this will be more than just a film .. tonight let’s together Red heartRed heartRed heart #DilBecharaToday #SushantSingRajput.”

Writer Chetan Bhagat, who has had all his books adapted into Bollywood movies, tweeted, “Today, when #DilBechara plays for the first time, he will be alive again. In subsequent plays it will be like another film, but the first time there will be magic and that boy will be alive again. Let us celebrate this rare moment as a nation and honor Sushant Singh Rajput today.” Dil Bechara is a Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, which was based on a book by the same name.

Today, when #DilBechara plays for the first time, he will be alive again. In subsequent plays it will be like another film, but the first time there will be magic and that boy will be alive again.

Youtuber Bhuvan Bam also wrote, “Best wishes to my dear @CastingChhabra and the entire team for #DilBechara today. #SSR legacy will go on forever.”

Sanjana Sanghi will be seen opposite Sushant in the film.

