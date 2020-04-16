Avika Gor gets nostalgic, says Balika Vadhu was my school of learning

tv

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 20:32 IST

Ever since actor Avika Gor’s show Balika Vadhu has returned on TV to entertain the audience amid lockdown, her social media is bombarded with messages and stills from the show sent by her fans.

Thrilled about its rerun, Gor says, “I started acting at the age of 11 and it became my school of learning as I would watch how other actors work. From learning my dialogues to rehearsing with everyone to playing games with the crew and them making sure that I was studying in my free time, it all used to be so much fun. Surekha ji (Sikri) used to get us lots of chocolates and it was like one beautiful family and indeed a life-changing experience. I’m pretty excited about its rerun. It’ll take me to the flashback and relive those memories again and also laugh at watching my younger self on screen.”

Avika Gor dressed as little Anandi in the TV show Balika Vadhu, which deals with the issue of child marriage.

Talking about how she is dealing with the whole lockdown situation, the actor shares how she has started missing her busy life. “Not being able to shoot is bothering me because I love my work and I’ve already started missing it. I hope everything comes back to normal and we resume our work and life like we used to,” says Gor, who is currently stationed in Hyderabad where she was shooting a film that has now got pushed due to lockdown amid coronavirus scare.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old has gone back to singing which she had to quit midway due to her work commitments. “I used to sing years back and now returning to it is like a breath of fresh air. This is the time for me to do things that I always wanted to do but couldn’t make time for it. For a person like me, who was always out and meeting people, it isn’t easy to be at home doing nothing. But I’m keeping my mind occupied so that I don’t feel low and anxiety,” Gor shares.

The best thing that has happened to her in self isolation is that she has got to spend a lot of time with her parents, who travelled from Mumbai just a day before the lockdown. “I don’t remember when was the last time I spent so much time with them together. It’s just the three of us and we talk a lot. I also self introspect a lot these days and have started valuing every single small thing in life,” says Gor, who has also extended her support to various NGOs working for helping the needy people with food supplies.

