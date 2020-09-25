e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Surekha Sikri discharged from hospital, weeks after suffering a brain stroke

Surekha Sikri discharged from hospital, weeks after suffering a brain stroke

Surekha Sikri’s medical staff has confirmed that she is now stable and was discharged from the hospital earlier this week. Surekha was admitted in the first week of September after suffering a brain stroke.

bollywood Updated: Sep 25, 2020 16:00 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Surekha was admitted to the hospital after suffering a brain stroke.
Surekha was admitted to the hospital after suffering a brain stroke.
         

Actor Surekha Sikri has been discharged from the hospital after being treated there for more than 10 days. Seen in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Badhaai Ho, Surekha suffered a brain stroke earlier this month and had to be rushed to the hospital. She was reportedly discharged on September 22.

It was initially rumoured that Surekha needed financial help and actor Sonu Sood even tweeted about it. However, the actor’s manager later refuted all such rumours, saying that her son is taking care of her and she also has her own savings to ensure her treatment was taken care of.

A Times of India report quoted Dr Ashutosh Shetty, the neurologist who was supervising the actor’s treatment, as saying, “Surekhaji has improved from the time she suffered the stroke. She recognises people. She is even walking with support. Of course, she will need time before she can resume working and needs physiotherapy now.” The report, published on Friday, also contacted the 75-year-old actor’s nurse who confirmed that the actor is now stable.

This is the second time that Surekha has had a stroke. She had also suffered a brain stroke in 2018 after she fell in the bathroom and hit her head. She had told Hindustan Times in an interview last year, “I had a brain stroke ten months ago and I have been recovering since then. I fell down and hit my head in the bathroom while shooting in Mahabaleshwar. I have not been able to work due to my illness. The doctors say that I will be alright soon.”

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh arrives at NCB office, to be questioned in drugs case. See pics

Surekha, who has three National Film Awards to her credit, has worked in memorable films like Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Zubeidaa and Dillagi. Her performances in Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018). A veteran in theatre as well, Surekha has also won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989 for her contributions towards Hindi theatre. She has also worked in popular TV shows like Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar, Balika Vadhu, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Yes Bank case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor’s London flat worth Rs 127 crore
Yes Bank case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor’s London flat worth Rs 127 crore
Farm bills: Farmers protest, block Delhi-Noida road at Sector 14-A
Farm bills: Farmers protest, block Delhi-Noida road at Sector 14-A
Bihar Assembly election 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Bihar Assembly election 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
‘BMC action malafide, Kangana had differences with people in power’: Lawyer
‘BMC action malafide, Kangana had differences with people in power’: Lawyer
2 injured in knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris
2 injured in knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris
Some Covid-19 cases turn severe due to misguided antibodies: Report
Some Covid-19 cases turn severe due to misguided antibodies: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19IPL 2020Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP Balasubrahmanyam

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In