Surveen Chawla, Anjana Sukhani support Anurag Kashyap: ‘Have the privilege to know the real feminist in you, I take the honour to stand for you’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 18:02 IST

Actors Surveen Chawla and Anjana Sukhani have come forward to support filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after an actor alleged he had forced himself upon her. Just hours after the allegations were made on social media, Anurag denied them and called it an effort to silence him.

Surveen wrote in a series of tweets, “Let them creep Let them crawl U my friend As always stand tall These false flag bearers of feminism....Opportunism??? They dont honour men like u, For their lack of knowledge in knowing know who u really are, And claims they make,that are just so bizarre! @anuragkashyap72. Ur life,ur work and the women u create with ur craft...speak volumes about u.I have the priveledge to know the real feminist in u, I take the honour my friend to stand for u! @anuragkashyap72.”

Actor Anjana tweeted, “There is no way he would misbehave or harrass women ...no way @anuragkashyap72.”

Lyricist Garima also tweeted, “If you are a woman who wants to work in the film industry, there is no safer place than an @anuragkashyap72 team.”

Refuting all the allegations made against him, Anurag had tweeted late Saturday, “Kya baat hai, itna samay le liya mujhe chup karwane ki koshish mein. Chalo koi nahin. Mujhe chup karaate karaate itna jhooth bol gaye ki aurat hote hue doosri auraton ko bhi sang ghaseet liya. Thodi toh maryada rakhiye, madam. Bas yahi kahunga ki jo bhi aarop hain aap ke sab bebuniyaad hain (Wow, it took you so long to try to silence me. Never mind. In the process of silencing me, you dragged other women in this, despite being a woman. Please have some dignity, madam. All I want to say is that every allegation is baseless).”

