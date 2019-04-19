Surveen Chawla welcomes baby girl. Here’s what she has named her

Actor Surveen Chawla has given birth to a girl. According to a report in The Times of India, Surveen has named her daughter Eva. “The feeling can’t be described in words. It’s something to be experienced. We feel so blessed,” she said about her daughter. Eva was born on April 15.

Surveen married businessman Akshay Thakker in July 2015 in Northern Italy. They kept their marital status a secret for a couple of years.

Also read: Neena Gupta called Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar ‘cheapy and mean kind of people’. Here’s why

The actor and her husband threw a lavish baby shower in March. Surveen was seen in a gold-coloured sari and posed beside a chair decked in flowers. Sharing the pictures of her ethnic dress, Surveen wrote, “The Godh Bharai for the little angel... A very very very special and big thank u to the following wonderful people for putting this memorable evening together. What joy looks like ..... ....Like magic put together ...”

Sharing a photo of two tiny shoes near a picture frame of her and husband Akshay, Surveen wrote, “Life happens when it chooses to happen, when it wants to happen. And it is happening right now in this very moment, making our blessed and beautiful world even more blessed than what it already is! Yes, there is a miracle taking place, a miracle called life! And we are growing by two little teeny-weeny feet!! @akshaythakker.”

Surveen has worked on television and movies. She was the lead in Kahin Toh Hoga and was seen in Anurag Kashyap’s film Ugly. She also played the lead in Hate Story 2 and Parched.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 19:22 IST