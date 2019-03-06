Surveen Chawla says her baby shower was ‘like magic put together’. See photos

Actor Surveen Chawla, who announced her pregnancy in November last year, recently hosted a baby shower and shared a few pictures from the celebrations. Surveen was seen in a gold-coloured sari and is seen posing beside a gorgeous flower bedecked chair.

The actor sported both ethnic and western look at the event. Sharing the pictures of her ethnic dress, Surveen wrote, “The Godh Bharai for the little angel... A very very very special and big thank u to the following wonderful people for putting this memorable evening together. What joy looks like ..... ....Like magic put together ...”

She also wore an orange gown for the bash:

Sharing a photo of two tiny shoes near a picture frame of her and husband Akshay Thakker, Surveen wrote, “Life happens when it chooses to happen, when it wants to happen. And it is happening right now in this very moment, making our blessed and beautiful world even more blessed than what it already is! Yes, there is a miracle taking place, a miracle called life! And we are growing by two little teeny-weeny feet!! @akshaythakker.”

Surveen has worked in shows such as Kahiin To Hoga and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, and also did the Kannada film Paramesha Panwala, apart from working in films including Ugly and Hate Story 2.

