Sushant Singh Rajput case: Lawyer Vikas Singh says AIIMS doctor isn’t answering his calls, wonders if he’ll ‘change his mind'

bollywood

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 18:51 IST

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh says that Dr Sudhir Gupta of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Medical Board is not receiving his calls. After Dr Gupta’s old audio clip resurfaced in which he is heard saying Sushant’s death could be a murder, Vikas thinks the doctor might change his mind.

Dr Gupta has recently confirmed that with the knowledge that he has now, and didn’t a few months ago, there can be no doubt that Sushant died by suicide. “Yes, everyone doubted when CBI started its investigation. We investigated all doubts and then came with this opinion. Now, there should be no doubts. It was a seven member team of doctors who came to this conclusion that SSR died by suicide,” he said in an interview.

Now, Vikas Singh has told The Times of India that ever since making his new statements, Dr Gupta has not been receiving his calls. “To be honest, I tweeted my stand yesterday but I would like to speak to him (Dr Sudhir Gupta) before I take a final call. He is not answering my phone, what if he changes his stand, one doesn’t know. I will wait till I can talk to him.”

Vikas had said that he was highly perturbed by the AIIMS’ medico-legal opinion submitted to the CBI and would request the probe agency’s chief to constitute a fresh forensic team in the case. Casting aspersions over the AIIMS’ medical board ruling out murder in the death of Sushant, the senior advocate said how can the expert team give a conclusive opinion in the absence of the actor’s body.

“Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request the CBI director to constitute a fresh forensic team. How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such a shoddy post mortem done by the Cooper hospital (in Mumbai) wherein the time of death is also not mentioned,” he tweeted.

In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, the six-member team at AIIMS dismissed the claims of “poisoning and strangling”, with Dr Gupta saying the panel did not find any trace of poison and drugs in the viscera. “It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. We have submitted our conclusive report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” Dr Gupta, who is also the chairman of the forensic medical board, said.

Sushant’s sister Shweta also posted on social media about Gupta’s U-turn. “This kind of U-turn must be investigated,” she had written.