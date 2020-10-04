e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Will request CBI to constitute a fresh forensic team, says Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer

Will request CBI to constitute a fresh forensic team, says Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer

Lawyer Vikas Singh has raised question over AIIMS reassessment of Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report a day after the forensic panel asserted it was a suicide case.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2020 20:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bollywood actor late Sushant Singh Rajput's supporters stage a protest demanding justice for him at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
Bollywood actor late Sushant Singh Rajput's supporters stage a protest demanding justice for him at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(PTI)
         

A day after the forensic team of the AIIMS asserted that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, his family lawyer Vikas Singh said he would request the CBI director to constitute a fresh forensic team. “Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team. How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body,that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned,” the lawyer tweeted.

 

The AIIMS team was roped in by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to reassess Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report. Without revealing much details, Dr Sudhir Gupta, the head of the AIIMS team, said that there did not find any mark other than that of hanging. “There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased,” Dr Gupta told ANI.

Also Read: AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what

Rajput’s family lawyer called the AIIMS report inconclusive as the team did not actually examine the late actor’s body but relied on photographs. Now he said he would request CBI for a new forensic team.

Earlier, Singh expressed his concerns over the delay in CBI investigation. “Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide,” he had said.

Following Vikas Singh’s allegations, the CBI issued a statement saying that the agency has not ruled out any angle. “The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. The investigation is continuing,” CBI said in a statement.

tags
top news
Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House
Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP CEC meeting underway
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP CEC meeting underway
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Chawla gets Mayank , relief for CSK
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Chawla gets Mayank , relief for CSK
Bhim Army chief wants ‘Y’ security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
Bhim Army chief wants ‘Y’ security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
‘Modi govt bent on snatching land, bread from farmers’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt bent on snatching land, bread from farmers’: Rahul Gandhi
Shooter Shreyasi Singh joins BJP ahead of Bihar Assembly election
Shooter Shreyasi Singh joins BJP ahead of Bihar Assembly election
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In