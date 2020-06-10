Sushant Singh Rajput mourns death of former manager Disha Salian: ‘A devastating news’. Richa Chadha, Nushrat Bharucha react

bollywood

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma’s former manager Disha Salian allegedly committed suicide on Monday night. Salian had jumped off the 14th floor of a building in the Jankalyan area of Mumbai’s Malad. Many Bollywood actors including Sushant, Varun, Richa Chadha and Nushrat Bharucha took to social media to condole her demise.

Taking to Instagram, Sushant wrote: “It’s such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”

Varun posted a picture with Disha and wrote: “Am at a loss of words . Speechless. Numb . It all looks unreal .So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend . You always wore that smile everyday , and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way . You will be deeply missed.Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too Soon.” Actor Sonakshi Sinha posted a message on his post and wrote: “RIP.” Actor Mouni Roy too expressed her grief and wrote in the comments section, “Still in shock. May her soul rest in peace.” Richa Chadha too dropped a note and wrote: “tragic. Unreal.” Varun’s Fukrey co-star Manjot to dropped a sad face emoji.

“Shaken. Just sunk hearing this really.. Don’t know how to believe you are gone..My thoughts and prayers with your family, whose grief I cannot even begin to fathom.. May you rest in peace Disha. Lots of love,” wrote actor Nushrat Bharucha on Disha.

A close friend of the deceased had informed Mumbai Police about the demise of the former celebrity manager following which the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

On the basis of the police interrogation of the close friend, Mumbai Police said that Disha was suffering from depression for the last few days. The exact reason behind the alleged suicide has not yet been ascertained and the police is conducting a further inquiry into the matter.

