‘Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs, Rhea Chakraborty was giving something to control his mind’: Lawyer Vikas Singh

bollywood

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 21:25 IST

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is now also being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote a letter to the NCB after finding evidences that drugs were supplied to the late actor and his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty.

Now, Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant’s father KK Singh, has responded to the latest development in the case. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Vikas said, “Sushant was a fitness freak, someone who believed in yoga and meditation. He never did hard drugs or had such a clandestine lifestyle and consumption.”

Vikas added that Rhea may have been giving Sushant drugs to ‘control’ him. “The case we made in the FIR is now getting proved with more amount of evidences coming in. She definitely was giving something in order to control his mind, and ensure he remained docile, and drugged, and she’s able to carry on with whatever she intended to do,” he said.

The NCB filed a criminal case against Rhea and others for their alleged dealings in banned drugs, officials said. They said various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) have been pressed in the complaint filed by the federal anti-drugs agency on an official reference received from the ED.

The ED, which is probing a money laundering angle into Sushant’s death, has questioned Rhea Chakraborty, and has obtained “deleted WhatsApp messages” allegedly indicating dealings in banned drugs from her phone.

