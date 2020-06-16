e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is proof that Bollywood is a very lonely place, says his Kedarnath co-star Nitish Bharadwaj

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is proof that Bollywood is a very lonely place, says his Kedarnath co-star Nitish Bharadwaj

Nitish Bharadwaj, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018 film Kedarnath, says he feels bad that the actor ended his life and adds how this is an example of what loneliness can do to people

bollywood Updated: Jun 16, 2020 21:12 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Nitish Bharadwaj says he has fond memories of working with Sushant Singh Rajput
Actor Nitish Bharadwaj says he has fond memories of working with Sushant Singh Rajput
         

As someone who has spent a considerable amount of time with Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets of their 2018 film Kedarnath, senior actor Nitish Bharadwaj is absolutely gutted with his the former’s sudden and shocking death. He points out how Rajput’s suicide has brought to the forefront the “ugly and brutal” aspects of the film industry.

“I feel bad for this boy. I have very pleasant memories of working with him. He used to talk about outer space and planets on the sets all the time. He was very science and cosmology oriented man,” says Bhardwaj, who played onscreen father to Sara Ali Khan’s character in the film.

 

He adds how Rajput’s death has angered many people who are now also blaming it on the film industryfor not standing by his side. “I think Bollywood is a very lonely place; his death is a proof of it. This shows how difficult it is to make good friends here, you can’t talk to anyone about your problems. This is an example of what loneliness can do to people,” he says.

Bharadwaj also laments how youngsters are unable to cope with the lows of life and decide to take a drastic step as ending their life in such scenarios.

“Life is such a big opportunity to do something good. I don’t understand why this generation can’t deal with failures,” he rues, and adds, “There have been more major failures in my life, but I never thought that I’ll end my life. In Bollywood, we’ve to train our stars to face failures datte rehna hai, ussi ka naam jeevan hai.” 

View this post on Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput ❤️💔❣️

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Praising Rajput’s talent and his journey from humble beginnings in Patna to becoming a star in Mumbai, Bharadwaj says it pains him to see such a talent go to waste. He also wonders why the late actor did not reach out to anyone for help.

“I wish he learnt a lesson from his own film Chhichhore. It’s so ironical that in the film he imparted the message that suicide isn’t a solution and he himself did it. We, actors, should learn through our work. I wish he had spoken to the film’s director, Nitesh (Tiwari). I hope he had spoken to me. I have this spiritual side to me and he had been talking to me during the shoot as well. He told me how his mother was a big fan of mine,” shares Bharadwaj.

