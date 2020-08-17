Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece slams trolls for targeting actor’s sister Meetu: ‘Stop this campaign against the family, please’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 20:16 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister niece Mallika Singh has spoken in defence of her aunt Meetu Singh after trolls targeted her online. Mallika was reacting to comments that claimed Meetu didn’t show ‘appropriate grief’ after actor’s death. She also made it clear that the actor’s family doesn’t know Sandeep Ssingh, who is said to be Sushant’s friend.

Mallika shared a 4-point explanation in the comments section of Meetu’s post where the latter talked about the demise of her brother and how she is unable to say goodbye even now. Shutting down the trolls who attacked Meetu, Mallika wrote: “Clearing out some of the misunderstandings about my masi: 1. If you study up on psychology (I’m minoring in psychology at university) you’d know of a thing called “emotional numbing” by shock. You can stop feeling emotions temporarily after trauma. She compulsively refused to believe it had happened. She was the first one to hear the news from our family, she was the main shock absorber.”

She also wrote how Meetu had to be alert in the face of what was happening. “2.She was asked to keep it together for a little while by the lawyer, and watch how the investigation is carried out after she had fainted when she arrived. My mamu (SSR) had a lot of valuables in the apartment. She was asked to be alert.”

Talking about the bond between the siblings, she added, “She was the one taught my mamu how to ride a motorbike and play cricket when he was young. My Meetu masi has nerves of steel. She is the strongest of the all the siblings. At the time, we didn’t know what was going on, we trusted the authorities to know what to do, just like any person in a democracy would. She was checking up on her daughter on the phone, because my little cousin wouldn’t stop crying, she was trying to sound strong for her sake, for all of our sake. She’s the kind of person who’d always worry about other people and completely neglect her own feelings. The reason she was adjusting her hair was because it was falling on her eyes, and the flashes of cameras were bothering her. We aren’t used to media attention.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s WhatsApp chats with friend revealed: ‘Working on myself spiritually and trying to grow’

Mallika also spoke about Sandip Singh. “The family does not know who Sandip Singh is. Meetu masi fainted after she saw the body, so somebody had to make sure she could walk okay and he just happened to be there. I repeat, she doesn’t know Sandip Singh. Any unfair fingers pointed to my masi is an unfair finger pointed to my grandparents’ upbringing. The siblings had a profound bond. They loved each other and I have witnessed it growing up. All my mamu’s older sisters pampered him after nani ma left us, and my Meetu masi has been the strongest. Stop this campaign against the family, please. We’re fighting for with all emotional strength.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. An investigation into his death is being carried out by Mumbai Police. The actor’s father has filed an FIR in Patna against Sushant’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide.

Follow @htshowbiz for more