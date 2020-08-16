Sushant Singh Rajput’s personal lawyer sheds light on his business venture with Rhea Chakraborty: ‘The business mattered, not who he did it with’

bollywood

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, has spoken about his business partnership with girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. Rhea, Showik and members of their family have been named in an FIR registered by Sushant’s father, KK Singh, accusing them of misappropriating his finances, among other allegations.

In an interview to India Today, the lawyer, who began working with Sushant in 2019, said, “The company that was set up in 2018, there was no involvement of Rhea or Shouvik Chakraborty in it. He wanted to do so much, something in virtual reality, augmented reality, educate children, provide scholarship, space, ability to make all of these things happen. When Sushant and I talked about setting up the company, it was to give him the ability to do all of these things.”

She added, “Any company requires the minimum role of individuals as director and promoters for being setup. At that point of time, given that the both of them were together, it was a question of setting something up. I don’t think for Sushant the goal was to create a business partnership. For Sushant, it was that this is the business that I want to do. It didn’t matter who he did it with. And since there were certain people in his life, it was simpler to set it up in this fashion. If you see the records, three people are equal shareholders and everyone has put money as investment in the most routine manner one would set up a company. We took decisions that were sound and thought through, but we didn’t take decisions that would impact anybody in the larger scheme. Rhea and her brother had invested to get the business kickstarted.”

Previously, the lawyer hired by Sushant’s father had told Pinkvilla in an interview that Rs 15 crore were siphoned of his account, ‘during his stay with Rhea’. He had said, “During his stay with Rhea, Rs 17 crore came into the account and Rs 15 crore went out. Now you must appreciate that not a single property was bought, nor was a big car purchased, so where did this money go?”

Sushant died on June 14, at the age of 34. Several law enforcement agencies such as the Mumbai and Patna police, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Central Bureau of Investigation have been involved in investigating the case. Rhea and Showik were recently questioned by the ED.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

