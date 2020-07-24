e-paper
Sushant Singh Rajput's photo from first play goes viral, director reveals how he was discovered by Balaji Telefilms

Sushant Singh Rajput’s photo from first play goes viral, director reveals how he was discovered by Balaji Telefilms

Sushant Singh Rajput had made his acting debut in 2007 with the play, Pukaar, directed by Juuhi Babbar Sonii.

bollywood Updated: Jul 24, 2020 06:55 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput acted in the play, Pukaar, in 2007.
         

A picture of the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, posing with the team of his first play has surfaced online. The play, titled Pukaar, was directed by Juuhi Babbar Sonii.

While the picture was originally shared by Juuhi on June 14, the day Sushant died, it was recently re-shared online and went viral. “I directed Sushant in 2 plays. In 2007 he acted in his first play, #PUKAAR & the other was a comedy,Dauda Dauda Bhaaga Bhaaga sa. Infact he was spotted by a Balaji casting person while he was handling the tickets at the box office counter for one of the plays,” she had written.

Juuhi said that even after Sushant became a popular face on television and in films, he was only one call away and would clear his schedule to make time for the events of the Ekjute theatre group. “TV aur filmstar banney ke baad bhi apne theatre ke dino ke doston se juda raha. Aur mere toh ek call par hamesha, behad busy hone ke baavajood, #Ekjutetheatregroup ke shows aur events par pohoch jaata tha (Even after becoming a big star, he stayed connected with his friends from his theatre days. And if I ever called him, he would always show up for the events and shows of the Ekjute theatre group, despite being very busy),” she said.

 

#Repost @juuhithesoniibabbar She directed #Sushantsinghrajput first play 👍 --- I directed Sushant in 2 plays. In 2007 he acted in his first play, #PUKAAR & the other was a comedy,Dauda Dauda Bhaaga Bhaaga sa. Infact he was spotted by a Balaji casting person while he was handling the tickets at the box office counter for one of the plays. TV aur filmstar banney ke baad bhi apne theatre ke dino ke doston se juda raha. Aur mere toh ek call par hamesha, behad busy hone ke baavajood, #Ekjutetheatregroup ke shows aur events par pohoch jaata tha. Mujhe Didi bulaata tha..& hamesha bohot pyaar se kehta tha "didi u were my first director" Sushant tumhe dekh kar hamesha kitni khushi hoti thi....yeh kya kiya mere bhai? Aur kyun kiya???????? #ripsushantsinghrajput💔 #sushantsinghrajput #rip #gonetoosoon We will miss u #Sushant #ssr #theatredays #plays #actorslife Memories of Pukaar @sushantsinghrajput @kajribabbar @sonuanand17 @kanchisingh09 @meghanaism @raynachandavarkar @ekjuteytc

Sushant would call Juuhi ‘didi’ and always respected her as his first director. “Mujhe Didi bulaata tha..& hamesha bohot pyaar se kehta tha ‘didi u were my first director’. Sushant tumhe dekh kar hamesha kitni khushi hoti thi....yeh kya kiya mere bhai? Aur kyun kiya (He would call me didi and would always tell me with a lot of love, ‘Didi, you were my first director’. Sushant, I would always feel so happy to see you...what did you do, brother? And why)?”

Meanwhile, Sushant’s final film, Dil Bechara, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday evening at 7.30 pm. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film also stars Sanjana Sanghi and is a licensed adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault In Our Stars.

