Sushant Singh Rajput’s school mourns his death, DTU to organise online prayer meet

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 21:23 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput was the star kid and motivator for other students of his school. His death has left a void in their hearts and the principal and teachers of his school are faced with the difficult task of educating the students on ways to counter depression.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday afternoon. Police suspects that the actor died by suicide.

Sushant passed out of his school in Patna in 2001. According to his former teachers, he was not only good at academics but always had a way of standing out in the crowd. The school’s current principal Seema Singh, who was the vice principal when Sushant was still a student, described his death a big loss for the school, state and the nation.

“We are not able to believe that the news of his demise is true. He had joyful nature and he was a good sports player. He was not among those who quit anything easily,” she said.

She said that he was the example we used to give to our students. “He had set an example for (students) to dream bigger and fetch impossible. It’s a never compensating loss to us,” she said.

Suniti Bahudur, his Hindi teacher said, “I taught Sushant in Class 9 and 10. I cannot believe the boy who used to make everyone laugh and filled with zeal can do anything like this.” Deepali Gautam, an alumnus of the school who made her debut in Bollywood with Super 30 last year, said, “It is like a personal loss to me. I always admired him and followed his steps. In my low times, his success inspired me to fight and step forward.”

She said that during her film’s shoot, there was one occasion to meet him but could not due to busy schedule. The event planner assured her that they would arrange a meeting with him next time. ”And there will be no next time now,” she said.

Principal Seema Singh has appealed people to communicate if they are dealing with issues regarding their mental health. She said, “It has become so difficult to find out people’s real emotion behind smiling face. One should never think of ending one’s life because he/ she leave lifetime pain and desperation for family and friends. One should always speak one’s heart out to family and friends. Together we can deal with anything. The young students must bring this in practice instead of battling with troubles alone and losing precious life.”

As per a PTI report, Sushant’s other alma mater, Delhi Technological University (DTU) is planning to organise an online prayer meeting in his memory. The actor had enrolled at DTU in 2003, which was then known as Delhi College of Engineering, but dropped out in three years to pursue his showbiz dreams.

The university has also issued a statement on the actor’s demise. “DTU family is extremely shocked and sad at the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was our Alumnus (Batch of 2003, Mechanical Engineering). He was not only a popular actor but was also a popular student of DTU-DCE,” the statement said.

