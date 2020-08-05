Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka’s texts warned of Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘conspiracy’, said actor sent multiple SOS to family

bollywood

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 20:40 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh sent messages of concern to her brother-in-law OP Singh a few months ago about how the family was ‘running out of time’ to save the actor. Priyanka also said that Rhea Chakraborty and her ‘stooges’ were conspiring to ‘destroy Sushant monetarily, mentally and physically’.

In a WhatsApp chat accessed by Times Now, Priyanka writes to her brother-in-law that the family needed to intervene as they were ‘running out of time to save Sushant’. “(Samuel) Miranda and Shruti (Modi) are the main stooges of that girl Rhea and are part of the main conspiracy to destroy Sushant monetarily, mentally and physically. Rhea’s motive to swindle his money and gain valuable connections in the industry, riding on Sushant’s back to gain work, fame and money... the great Bollywood dream of Rhea,” part of her message read.

Priyanka said that Sushant was on ‘heavy psychotic medicines’ prescribed by doctors that Rhea took him too. “He (Gulshan) has time and again given SOS to us which you also are privy to. He is on medication, heavy psychotic medicines of which we have the prescription from at least three different doctors (all unknown and provided by Rhea and her family). Rani di has the soft copy,” the message read.

According to Priyanka, the root of all problems was that ‘access to Sushant has been systematically denied by Rhea and her family and her stooges Miranda and Shruti’. She added, “He is mentally under duress and is turned sick which means he cannot decide for himself and now with prolonged intake of medicines, it’s anybody’s guess that his mental faculties are further weakened and foggy.”

The report also showed a message sent by OP Singh to Sushant. “People in your family are worried about your health. They think that you have been pinned down by manipulative people who are medicating you wrongly and subjecting you to food and sleep deprivation to keep you demoralised and under control,” it read.

Also read: Shweta Nanda tells brother Abhishek Bachchan to ‘hang in there’ as he remains hospitalised for Covid-19

“They are blowing your money and misusing your contacts. They have purged your team of your loyalists and are controlling your ecosystem to your harm,” he wrote, adding, “It sounds like open hostage-taking and daylight robbery. I am keeping DCP Bandra posted about the matter. In case things go wrong, the police should know what it was all about.”

Last month, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea and her family members, alleging abetment to suicide, cheating and mental harassment. He accused her of swindling crores from the late actor’s account.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe Sushant’s death after the Centre accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation for it. The move has been welcomed by Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who called it a ‘Raksha Bandhan gift’.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more