Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister says ‘dead can’t speak so blame the dead’, shares own version of ‘let’s smash patriarchy’

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 07:50 IST

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared Instagram posts in reaction to the support being shown towards actor Rhea Chakraborty by the film industry after her arrest on Tuesday. Several Bollywood stars have been sharing the ‘let’s smash patriarchy’ couplet that was printed on Rhea’s T-shirt as she arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau office on Tuesday.

While Rhea’s T-shirt read, “Roses are red, violets are blue, Let’s smash patriarchy, Me and you,” Shweta altered the text to suit her fight for ‘justice’ for her brother. “Roses are read, violets are blue, let’s stand for the right, me and you,” it read. She captioned the post writing, “#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput.”

On Tuesday night, Shweta also reacted to what is being said about Sushant and his marijuana smoking habits, online. She said that ‘the dead’ are being blamed when they can’t defend themselves. “We can use our grey cells and figure out easily why thr are so many supporters rising all of sudden once the drug angle has come out. Be rest-assured we are not fools, just waiting for the whole truth to come out and then we’ll see whr r these supporters! Dead can’t speak so blame it on the dead! Shame!! #WorldUnitedForSSRJustice,” she said in her post.

Shweta also shared a post about karma, saying ‘the whole truth’ will soon be out. “Don’t Worry, have patience! The whole truth will unfold eventually. Folded handsDon’t pay any attention to the Naysayers and Paid PR. NCB, CBI and ED they are doing an impeccable job, let’s have faith in them. And believe me #GodIsWithUs,” she said.

Celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap, and others took to social media to share Rhea’s ‘lets smash patriarchy’ quote. Directors Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, Alankrita Shrivastava and writer Atika Chohan were among those who reacted sharply to her arrest. Actors Swara Bhasker, Dia Mirza and Richa Chadha also came out in her support. Sinha, the director of films such as Mulk and Article 15, simply asked mediapersons to “resign” and seek different employment avenues.

Kubbra Sait said Rhea may have been arrested but she is “still not a murderer”. “May the universe give the parents of Rhea the strength through this devastating time. Arrested by NCB. Still not a murderer. #MediaCircus I wonder your conversations over your shaam ki chai (evening tea)” she said.

Rhea has in recent TV interviews denied that she consumed drugs. Apart from the drugs case, she is facing an abetment of suicide case in connection with Sushant’s death which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing, and a related money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The NCB began a probe after Rhea’s mobile phone chats allegedly revealed that she used to consume drugs. The NCB has also arrested her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant’s manager Samuel Miranda on drug supply charges.

