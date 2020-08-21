Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta reaffirms faith in CBI: ‘It is their responsibility to uphold our trust in them’

bollywood

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has said that she and her family believe ‘CBI will most definitely bring the truth out’. In a fresh tweet, she expressed her thoughts with regard to the central investigating agency as it begins probe.

She wrote in a tweet, “#CBIInMumbai The whole world has relentlessly fought for CBI Enquiry and now it is the responsibility of CBI to uphold our trust in them, we have full faith that CBI will most definitely bring the truth out and justice will be served. #CBIForSSR.”

#CBIInMumbai The whole world has relentlessly fought for CBI Enquiry and now it is the responsibility of CBI to uphold our trust in them, we have full faith that CBI will most definitely bring the truth out and justice will be served. #CBIForSSR — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 20, 2020

Shweta’s tweet came even as a team of officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached Mumbai on August 20. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of India had handed over the investigation to CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput death case . The SC had rejected actor Rhea Chakraborty’s petition to transfer the investigation from Patna to Mumbai. It said that said Bihar government was competent to give consent to CBI for probing the FIR lodged in Patna.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team that will probe #SushantSinghRajput case, arrives in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/3Bixojqnj6 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

As soon as the verdict was out, a delighted Shweta had tweeted: “There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver.” “Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver,” she had continued.

She had congratulated fans of Sushant from across the world for being the family’s support system. From invoking the blessings of the divine to showing how fans were campaigning for a CBI probe, Shweta has been active in the case.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. Mumbai Police began investigating the case thereafter. The actor’s father KK Singh, in late July, filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide and cheating among other charges.

