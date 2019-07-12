Sushmita Sen’s family vacation to Dubai includes boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters and lavish dinners. See pics

Actor Sushmita Sen, who is currently holidaying in Dubai, has shared yet another picture on Instagram from a family dinner outing that was hosted by her mother. In the picture, the Bollywood actor is seen posing stylishly in a white top while her daughters Renee and Alisah, boyfriend Rohman Shawl and mom, smile for the camera while sitting at a restaurant table.

Sharing the picture, Sushmita wrote, “When Maa treats us all out for dinner, she does it in great style #lapetitmaison #lpm #dubai #familytime #momstreat #cherished #love @rohmanshawl I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Recently, Sushmita impressed fans when she took the bottle cap challenge and uncapped a bottle with a roundhouse kick.Sushmita posted a video on Instagram where she, along with her daughters and Rohman, could be seen taking up the challenge one after other. The interesting bits were when the girls uncapped the bottle in one go. “Why should boys have all the fun!!!Renee, Alisah #yourstruly & @rohmanshawl all in#bottlecapchallenge #superfun #familytime #dubai #challengeaccepted. I love you guys!!! #familybottlecapchallenge,” she captioned the video.

Sushmita is a regular on Instagram and, she, along with her daughters and Rohman are often seen holidaying together.

Sushmita made her mark as a beauty queen after winning the Miss Universe title 25 years ago. She celebrated the milestone by cutting a special cake with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters. Posting a picture of herself, wearing a replica of her winning tiara, Sushmita wrote, “What a journey!!! Thank you my Motherland India, for giving me my proudest identity #INDIAN.”

