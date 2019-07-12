Sushmita Sen’s family vacation to Dubai includes boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters and lavish dinners. See pics

Actor Sushmita Sen, who is currently holidaying in Dubai, has shared yet another picture on Instagram from a family dinner outing that was hosted by her mother. In the picture, the Bollywood actor is seen posing stylishly in a white top while her daughters Renee and Alisah, boyfriend Rohman Shawl and mom, smile for the camera while sitting at a restaurant table.Sharing the picture, Sushmita wrote, “When Maa treats us all out for dinner, she does it in great style #lapetitmaison #lpm #dubai #familytime #momstreat #cherished #love @rohmanshawl I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”Also read: Shraddha Kapoor marrying Rohan Shrestha in 2020? Shakti Kapoor says ‘I am the father, please don’t forget to invite me’ View this post on Instagram When Maa treats us all out for dinner, she does it in great style ❤️🤗💋😁 #lapetitmaison #lpm #dubai #familytime #momstreat #cherished #love 🤗💋 @rohmanshawl 💃🏻 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga ❤️ A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Jul 11, 2019 at 6:53pm PDT Recently, Sushmita impressed fans when she took the bottle cap challenge and uncapped a bottle with a roundhouse kick.Sushmita posted a video on Instagram where she, along with her daughters and Rohman, could be seen taking up the challenge one after other. The interesting bits were when the girls uncapped the bottle in one go. “Why should boys have all the fun!!!Renee, Alisah #yourstruly & @rohmanshawl all in#bottlecapchallenge #superfun #familytime #dubai #challengeaccepted. I love you guys!!! #familybottlecapchallenge,” she captioned the video. View this post on Instagram Why should boys have all the fun!!!😉👊 Renee, Alisah #yourstruly &amp; @rohmanshawl all in😎😄❤️ #bottlecapchallenge #superfun #familytime #dubai #challengeaccepted 😉💋 I love you guys!!! #familybottlecapchallenge 💃🏻 A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Jul 4, 2019 at 12:20pm PDT Sushmita is a regular on Instagram and, she, along with her daughters and Rohman are often seen holidaying together.Sushmita made her mark as a beauty queen after winning the Miss Universe title 25 years ago. She celebrated the milestone by cutting a special cake with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters. Posting a picture of herself, wearing a replica of her winning tiara, Sushmita wrote, “What a journey!!! Thank you my Motherland India, for giving me my proudest identity #INDIAN.” View this post on Instagram ❤️💃🏻❤️😍What a journey!!! Thank you my Motherland India, for giving me my proudest identity #INDIAN 👊🤗🇮🇳 The love,respect &amp; adulation I have been showered with for 25 years, is undoubtedly my life’s greatest earning!!🙏❤️🤗 As we celebrate 25years of making History, of India winning Miss Universe for the very first time...I want to remember &amp; Thank the people of my second home #philippines 🙏❤️😍 I Thank God for the privilege of having Won Miss Universe in their beautiful country, they continue to overwhelm me with their love &amp; belonging to this day, even naming their children ‘Sushmita’ 😁❤️#mahalkitaphilippines 💋👏❤️My gratitude to Mr. Martin Brooks (then President of MU organisation) all the chaperones, travel managers, Ms. Barbara, resident manager Ms. Jane, for being such a FORCE of change, for teaching an 18year old me in 1994, the power of professionalism, Value for one’s word, earning of reputation, commanding of respect &amp; to always have a inclusive Global view 👍👏❤️ Their teachings have helped me make many important decisions in the past 25yrs, thereby shaping the Woman I am today 🙏🤗 I remember with great love all 77 contestants who competed for Miss Universe 1994!! And, of course, the beyond gracious Miss Colombia @carogomezfilm who won first runners up that year, and yet celebrated India’s first victory as if it were her own!!!👏👏👏❤️ Thank you God, family, friends, my children &amp; all of you, who have consistently inspired me to keep growing &amp; be more of my authentic self!!! 🙏🤗❤️👍 Your wishes came pouring in &amp; have me overwhelmed, THANK YOU SOOOOOO MUCH!!! “May the Universe always conspire in your favour”😉😁👊❤️ I love you guys, #yourstruly #43rdmissuniverse #indiasfirst #missuniverse1994 #india 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻❤️ #duggadugga A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on May 23, 2019 at 7:37am PDT Follow @htshowbiz for more