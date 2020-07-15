Sushmita Sen shares video of daughter Alisah’s playdate with bestie, watch the two dance

bollywood

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 12:14 IST

Actor Sushmita Sen shared a video of daughter Alisah’s playdate with her best friend. The two girls are seen happily dancing in the video as Sushmita informed that the dance has been choreographed by Alisah’s friend Alexa.

Sharing it, she wrote: “#bff #supertalented Alexa & Alisah We are a girl gang, like birds of a feather” lock down with a flying spirit!!! So much to learn from children...exercise happiness, no matter what!!! After all it’s nothing but a choice!! A week long #stayover #playdate with two of my favourite #girlgang Alexa choreographed the song & taught Alisah how to roll!!! Too cute these two!! #sharing #dancingfeet #happyheart #bffgoals #happywatching I love you guys!! #duggadugga.” The video shows Alexa and Alisah dancing with Alexa in the foreground.

After a really long gap, Sushmita appeared in a web series named Aarya. Her performance was overall appreciated in the show. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: “Sushmita stars in and as Aarya, the drug dealer’s wife who takes on her husband’s (Chandrachur Singh) business after he suffers a horrible attack. The reins of the job fall in her manicured hands as she struggles through the muck of violence, blackmail, lies and treachery to keep her three kids safe. It could be a window into the life of Skyler White after the credits rolled on Breaking Bad but our desi show’s heroine is just too righteous and not half as apathetic.”

Sushmita has been around for a very long time to understand how the film industry works. While her web series has been well received, she insists she will take her time and has in fact declined quite a few offers. Talking to Hindustan Times, she had said, “We’re in a business with humongous egos and that’s not a secret. Each time you say no then that’s a problem, you’re a problem, it might mean you don’t want to work.”

She, however, prefers to choose her own path. “For me it’s always been about being honest and responsible about the work I take up. Good, bad or ugly -- I chose this, so I’m responsible. So those offers that came to me sometimes weren’t good enough, sometime it would be like we’re doing you a favour by keeping you in the industry. That doesn’t work with me,” the 44-year-old had added.

Also read: Kriti Sanon drops a cryptic message a month after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Her eyes shed tears of reality’

She said she never “targeted the first five spots in the film industry”, but admitted that she is hungry for good work. “I wanted to collaborate with fantastic and creative minds in every department. As an actor, I would enjoy working in a stricter environment where I’m told on my face when I go wrong rather than those ‘wah wah kya shot diya’ reactions. I needed that big time and that’s what inspired me to grow, otherwise I’m just another actor trying to stay in the game. And I had learned to say ‘no’ many years ago, I say it euphorically.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more