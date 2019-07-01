Sushmita Sen writes ‘I love you Rohman Shawl’ on Instagram, kills break-up rumours with latest pic

Amid break-up rumours, actor Sushmita Sen has shared a new photo with boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl and announced their love again. She has shared their post-workout picture on Instagram and written, “He’s lean...she’s mean. I love you @rohmanshawl #backtobasics #gym #home #dubai #wegotthis I love you guys!!!”

Many of her fans and friends praised the pic for its sheer inspiration. Actor Achint Kaur commented to the post saying, “Stay blessed.”

A fan wrote “Team of strength and of happiness. So inspiring.” Another wrote, “You guys look perfect together. May god bless you both! Much love.” A fan even advised the couple, “Please do an action movie.”

Rohman had recently dropped a romantic comment on Sushmita’s picture. The actor had shared a picture of her fun time with a kid onboard a flight. She captioned it, “Children have a way with me...I belong!! We flew together...literally!!! Introducing my little #newfriend #kiara #precious#munchkin #happiness #children#love I love you guys!!!” Rohman commented to the post, “My baby with a baby,” along with a heart emoji.

Sushmita recently attended the wedding of her brother Rajeev Sen and TV actor Charu Asopa in Goa. She was accompanied by Rohman and daughters Renee and Alisah. She had chosen the wedding attires of the couple and also sent them a handwritten note.

The note read, “Dear Charu & Rajeev, Congratulations on your wedding day! May God always bless your union and gift you the courage to honour this beautiful commitment! Thank you for giving me the privilege to dress you both for your wedding ceremony. A moment and memory I will cherish forever!! Here’s to your happiness and prosperity together...”

