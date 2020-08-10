Swara Bhasker says Rhea Chakraborty ‘subjected to dangerous media trial led by impulses of mob justice’

bollywood

Actor Rhea Chakraborty approached the Supreme Court on Monday with plea alleging unfair media trial in boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Actor Swara Bhasker welcomed the move and said that she hopes the apex court will take an action on the “fake news spinners and conspiracy theorists.”

Swara tweeted, “Rhea is being subjected to a bizarre & dangerous media trial fuel led by hugely problematic impulses of mob justice. I hope the Hon’ble #SupremeCourt will pay heed & take fake news spinners & conspiracy theorists like Repooplic, Poopindia & others to task. Let the law decide.”

Sushant’s father K K Singh, had on July 25 filed a complaint with the Patna police against Rhea, her parents, brother Showik, Sushant’s manager Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son’s suicide. The CBI had re-registered this FIR as a fresh case on Thursday and named as accused the same people. Singh also alleged financial irregularities in bank accounts of his son.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) began a fresh round of questioning of Rhea and her family members in connection with its probe in a money laundering case linked to Sushant’s death. Shruti Modi, the business manager of Rhea and Sushant, was also questioned. They were earlier questioned on August 7.

In the complaint, Sushant’s father alleged that an amount of Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Sushant’s bank account in one year to accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor. Under the ED’s scanner are at least two companies linked to Sushant and some financial deals involving Rhea, her father and Showik, who are stated to be directors in these companies.

