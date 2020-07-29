e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Swara Bhasker shuts down claim of Deepika Padukone getting Rs 5 crore to attend JNU protest, calls it ‘idiotic misinformation’

Swara Bhasker shuts down claim of Deepika Padukone getting Rs 5 crore to attend JNU protest, calls it ‘idiotic misinformation’

Swara Bhasker hit out at a Twitter user who alleged that Deepika Padukone was paid Rs 5 crore for a brief appearance at the student protest in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

bollywood Updated: Jul 29, 2020 20:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Swara Bhasker said that claims of Deepika Padukone being paid Rs 5 crore for attending the JNU protest were ‘outlandish’.
Swara Bhasker said that claims of Deepika Padukone being paid Rs 5 crore for attending the JNU protest were ‘outlandish’.
         

Swara Bhasker rubbished allegations that Deepika Padukone was paid Rs 5 crore to attend the student protest at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in January this year. She called the claims ‘vulgar and outlandish’.

In response to a Twitter user who claimed that Deepika was paid a whopping amount for a ‘2 minutes appearance’ at JNU, Swara wrote, “The kind of idiotic misinformation that is peddled ceaselessly by RW about #Bollywood is partly why we as a public accept any kind of conspiracy theory - however vulgar and outlandish! A rampant culture of stupidity…”

The Twitter user had written, “Deepika padukone took 5 crores for her 2 minutes appearance in JNU for Anti-CAA protests while @ReallySwara could only manage a C-grade web series despite artistically screeching against CAA for an year. Bhagwan kisi ko depression de de lekin Communism na de (May God give someone depression but not communism).”

Hindustantimes

On January 7, Deepika made a surprise visit to the JNU campus and quietly stood with the students in a show of solidarity. This was just three days before the release of Chhapaak, in which she played an acid attack survivor. She was also one of its co-producers.

Also read | Vidyut Jammwal on being asked about competition in Bollywood: ‘I am top action star in the world, I find these questions a bit weird’

After Deepika’s show of solidarity with the JNU students, a #BoycottChhapaak campaign began trending on Twitter. The IMDb rating of the film also took a hit, with people downvoting it in large numbers and giving it a one-star rating.

Later that month, at an event, Deepika gave out a clear message to her detractors. “Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi (They have changed my IMDb rating, not my mind),” she said.

Swara, an alumna of JNU, joined the protest at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Other Bollywood celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza, Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar also participated in the protest against the violent attack on students in the JNU campus.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
LIVE: In Unlock 3, no night curfew from Aug 1; schools, colleges, metro to remain shut
LIVE: In Unlock 3, no night curfew from Aug 1; schools, colleges, metro to remain shut
Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5
Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5
CM Gehlot proposes House session from Aug 14, meets Guv’s 21-day condition
CM Gehlot proposes House session from Aug 14, meets Guv’s 21-day condition
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will be unbiased
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will be unbiased
‘Will punish IIT Bombay. Is it a child’s play?’: Supreme Court rebukes
‘Will punish IIT Bombay. Is it a child’s play?’: Supreme Court rebukes
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In