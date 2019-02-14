Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar rock the guns and ghaghra look in Valentine’s Day pic from Saand Ki Aankh sets

The ‘shooters dadis’ of Anurag Kashyap’s Saand Ki Aankh have a Valentine’s Day treat for fans. In a new photo from the film’s sets in Punjab, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar hold guns as they make a heart with their hands. The film is about world’s oldest shooters from a village in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing the picture, Taapsee and Bhumi wrote, “Guns and Ghagras <3 Happy valentines Day #SandKiAankh.”

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh was originally titled Womaniya. Recently, the film’s producer Anurag and lead actor Taapsee tweeted that they had to change the name to Saand Ki Aankh. “So we have decided to not pay the extortion sum of 1 crore to @PritishNandy. He can sit on the title and warm it and hope for it to hatch into something worthwhile for his company for once,” Anurag tweeted.

So we have decided to not pay the extortion sum of 1 crore to @PritishNandy. He can sit on the title and warm it and hope for it to hatch into something worthwhile for his company for once — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 9, 2019

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar replaces Kriti Sanon in Anurag Kashyap’s Womaniya?

Produced by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar, Saand Ki Aankh traces the lives of world’s oldest sharp shooters, Chandro and Prakashi. Chandro Tomar, 87, hails from Bhagpat (Uttar Pradesh) and has more than 30 national championships to her credit. Prakashi, who hails from the same village, is said to be world’s second oldest shooter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 17:26 IST