Taapsee Pannu: It’ll take some time to prep for film shoots to begin, but I’m happy at least we have a go-ahead

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 12:37 IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu is happy that the Maharashtra government has given a go-ahead for shoots to resume for all formats in the state. Though there are strict guidelines in place, the actor feels eventually, the bigger thing is everyone needs to work.

“As many people as possible need to be employed as per the guidelines. We can’t just stop shooting because it’s not in the so-called comfort zone. Eventually everyone wants to work. No one will stop, saying ‘one is allowed, two can’t, so we won’t go to work’, we have to find a way under the guidelines. Nobody wants to stop working now after sitting home for two-three months,” says the Thappad actor.

It’s a given that putting together everything in the current times, with Covid-19 cases on the rise, will take time. Ans the 32-year-old explains that it’s a ‘positive sign’ nonetheless, one which signifies that we are moving ahead.

She says, “I’m happy that at least we have a go-ahead. The producer will have to put the logistics together in the new rules, get permissions, that will be the first step. Then put things together with restrictions in public transport, locations. It will take some time for this prep work to happen and movies to actually begin.”

Now that Unlock 1.0 is underway since a few weeks, the number of Covid 19 positive cases has seen a spike, as people are getting back to work. Even as the resuming of shoots draws closer, the scare still hasn’t subsided.

Pannu says that the one thing people should still “follow strictly” is social distancing, be it on the streets or a film set.

“It should be there regardless of corona, something which people should bring into their lives. This is not just about the disease now, it prevents you from a lot of other problems,too. I think social distancing will take time, it’s better we start getting mindful,” says the actor, who spent the lockdown in her Mumbai home with her sister.

Pannu further stresses upon the importance of building immunity, as she feels that’s one thing which is in our hands. “I can’t guarantee the health of people working with me, or when I’m walking around. I can take care of my body health not just by staying indoors, but also by working out right, and keeping the fitness high, that is all you can do,” she ends.

