Taapsee Pannu shares her tattoo for Pink, says idea was that it resonates with the ‘situation of Minal’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 12:13 IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu has been sharing throwback pictures to connect with fans during the 21-day lockdown and self-isolation. On Tuesday, she showed her birds tattoo from the shoot of Pink.

She wrote: “The first tattoo trial of Pink. The idea was to find a design which resonates with the situation of Minal. A bird who wants to open her wings and fly. A bird who comes in her own elements by the end of it all. It was a pleasant surprise for me to know that post the film’s release there were many girls who reached out to tattoo artists to get the similar tattoo done on them.” The picture shows Taapsee in a loose shirt and holding part of it in such a way to display the tattoo.

Four days back, she had shared another picture with her Pink co-stars Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang and written: “Should’ve started this few days back but better late than never ...Started going through some old pictures n wanted to post one picture every day which I MIGHT NOT have posted before, which has a story behind it, which takes me back to those days I might be losing the memory of ! This one is from the workshop time of ‘Pink’ when we 3 were asked to spend time with each other and click some pictures from our own phones like we are flat mates for real and make sure the chemistry n bond reflects in each picture. Was my first time to do a workshop of this sort but it was truly a memorable experience with these 2. We were so familiar with each other by the time we went to shoot that we didn’t have to try too hard to show that we lived like ‘one’ #MajorThrowback #ArchiveVisit #QuarantinePost.”

Also read: Rakesh Roshan reacts to Sussanne Khan’s decision to move in with Hrithik during lockdown

Keeping with her throwback series, she had shared a picture from her first trip to New York and written: “My first visit to the New York City and the worst time to visit probably! The winters !!! It just rained and I experienced my first ever minus degrees temperature! Our walk from Times Square to a restaurant for dinner had me shivering real bad and the jaw just froze in the middle of a conversation! That day I realised I am a ‘tropical human being’ and these extreme winters are definitely not meant for me.” In the picture, she can be seen smiling along with her friend Divya Mandava Garrett - covered in jackets amid dazzling NYC streets as they stand and pose smilingly for the camera.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more