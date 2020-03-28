Taapsee Pannu shows off her makeup, sari-draping skills in throwback photo, says ‘a presentable output means I passed’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 14:40 IST

Taapsee Pannu has shared a throwback picture from her early days in Bollywood, when she would deck up all by herself to make an appearance at events.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, “This one is from one of the events I went to early on in my career. My makeup n hair skills were put to test. N yes , saree draping skills included. So a presentable output means I passed! The point is, years from then the skills remain as good/bad as they were back then, sarees still remain my favourite, flowers in my hair is still my favourite accessory and I still don’t like putting nail paint so I’m almost a pro at hiding my fingers in a picture I don’t want them to show. #majorthrowback #Archive #QuarantinePost.”

Taapsee is seen in a crisp sari, with her hair tied in a bun and adorned with flowers. Her fans and friends were impressed with her makeup and sari-draping skills and applauded her in the comments section. Actor Dia Mirza wrote “Skills” alongside a lion emoji. Actor Nidhi Singh commented, “What test?? From where I’m looking, you are acing all of ‘em skills girlfriend.” Actor Pooja Ramachandran also wrote, “Good job!”

Taapsee’s latest release Thappad got her immense appreciation for her performance. She played a woman named Amrita, who walks out of her marriage after being slapped by her husband at a party.

The actor is often compared to the likes of Ayushmann Khurrana and Akshay Kumar but doesn’t agree with the comparison. In an interview with Hindustan Times, when Thappad director Anubhav Sinha asked her if she would like to be compared to a female star, she had said, “I am very scared of that kind of responsibility of being Sridevi or Madhuri. Let me only be Taapsee. I don’t want to be measured by a man’s success. They are wonderful people, I have worked with them, deservingly successful. Please let me feel I deserve my success without comparing me to these men.”

Taapsee will now be seen as cricketer Mithali Raj in an upcoming biopic. Titled Shabaash Mithu, it is being directed by Rahul Dholakia.

