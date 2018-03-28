Tab Bhi Tu: Watch Varun Dhawan in this soulful Rahet Fateh Ali Khan song from October

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently in the national capital to shoot his new film Sui Dhaaga, took some time out of the shooting schedule to launch a song for Shoojit Sircar’s October. October also stars newcomer Banita Sandhu.

Titled Tab bhi tu, the song is written by Tanveer Ghaz and Anupam Roy has composed music for the melodious number that has been crooned by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. While the lyrics are touching, Rahat’s voice adds to the song’s depth and all of it makes the experience a soulful, emotional and melodious one.

Varun, who made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year and has experimented with a serious avatar in Badlapur and in the upcoming October, has said he is not open to the idea of being typecast. “I do not want to be typecast,” Varun said.“Whether it’s going to be a Hindi film, a commercial film, an art film, or whatever... Whatever role I do should entertain people and that’s what I set out to do. As a person, I cannot stay on one movie for very long and if I do a very serious film, I need to do a comedy film. So I get into another film which is like October, offering a different tone and talking about different kind of love,” the 30-year-old added.

Co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, October, releasing on April 13, celebrates love, nature and the autumn season. Varun’s last few films, including Judwaa 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania did good business at the box office. How does he maintain his calm when a film either becomes a hit or a flop.

Varun shared the song on Twitter and wrote, “Presenting a track that depicts the heart ache that comes with true love! Catch #TabBhiTu song here http://bit.ly/TabBhiTu-October …@BanitaSandhu @OctoberFilm2018 @ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri @writeonj @aroyfloyd @filmsrisingsun @Kinoworksllp @ZeeMusicCompany.”

“Once the film releases, I am the happiest. I am the happiest while shooting the films and even during the marketing of the film. When the film releases, people talk about it and put you on a high and you enjoy that phase, but it’s not only about that. It is not about receiving a place. I mean I obviously want people to like it and enjoy the film and I hope that the filmmaker’s dream and his vision and message can reach people,” said Varun, who is the youngest Bollywood celebrity to have a wax figure at Hong Kong’s Madame Tussauds.

